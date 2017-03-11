FFrom 16 to 19 May 2017, the next interzum event will present a wide variety of innovations for interior design and furniture manufacturing. As the world’s largest industry event in these fields, the fair provides a comprehensive overview of new technologies and design. A new hall layout provides even more space than before while a more compact allocation of floor space allows for shorter walking distances within the exhibition. The division of the event into the three segments “Materials & Nature” (Halls 4.2, 6 and 10.2), “Function & Components” (Halls 4, 5, 7 and 8) and “Textile & Machinery” (Halls 9, 10.1 and 11.1/11.2) allows visitors at interzum to find exactly what they are looking for as conveniently as possible.

With over 1,500 exhibitors from more than 60 countries presenting their innovations, interzum is the industry’s largest event worldwide. More than 65 % of visitors and exhibitors come from abroad, making interzum the most international industry fair. At its 2017 edition, alongside the industry’s big names, plenty of smaller, highly innovative companies will again also be participating. International exhibitors will be showcasing an exciting and extraordinarily wide-ranging mix of new technologies, materials and surfaces. As drivers of innovation and suppliers of the entire interior design industry they are important partners in the development of new products and design trends.

Precisely because of this wide range, not only do the most modern materials, components and manufacturing processes become visible at the fair, but also trends and visions for the design of future living spaces: topics such as conservation of resources, sustainability, upcycling and the increasing interest in digitalised living environments are all covered. Its flair for innovation makes interzum particularly interesting for creative professionals.

FOR DETAILS VISIT

http://www.interzum.com