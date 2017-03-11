Heinrich Sagel founded the Vauth Sagel group of companies together with his father-in-law Hermann Vauth in 1962. Over the decades, Vauth Sagel has grown into an internationally successful group of companies that impresses with quality “made in Germany” in its five business divisions. The owner-managed enterprise, now with the next generation at the helm, sees itself as an “industry partner”.

When Heinrich Sagel celebrated his 80th birthday on 9 February 2017, he was able to look back on a fulfilled life and a successful career as a businessman. The second born son of a farmer, also called Heinrich Sagel, he studied agriculture and agricultural machinery engineering at an agricultural college (Landwirtschaft-liche Lehranstalt, LLA) to qualify as an agricultural engineer and mechanical engineering technician. He discovered his flair for business at an early age equipped with his own sales agency in Meschede after successfully graduating from Business College in 1960.

The first success of the recently founded company was a product for the food and dairy industry: wire cheese racks used for maturing cheese. As a result of this, the company developed special wire engineering expertise that could also be applied in other industries: from refrigerator racks to wire mesh for television aerials and purpose-made wire elements for kitchens. Vauth Sagel’s success was based on plastic-coated wire and sheet metal engineering expertise.

In the 1970s, the company extended its product portfolio and started to produce beds for hospitals, nursing homes and the German army. The business activities became so wide-ranging that new premises had to be found, resulting in relocation to Brakel Erkeln, to the same site where Vauth Sagel is still headquartered today. The company’s materials expertise became even more comprehensive, now also encompassing plastics.

Today, the owner-managed group of companies with around 850 employees has four branches in eastern Westphalia and northern Hesse, and sells quality products “Made in Germany” to customers all over the world.