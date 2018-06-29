Hannover Fairs USA announced today that it will debut DOMOTEX USA focused on the American residential floor covering industry in Atlanta, Georgia from February 28-March 2nd, 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Launched in 1988 in Hannover, Germany by Deutsche Messe, one of the world’s top trade show organizers, DOMOTEX is the world’s foremost showcase for floor coverings innovation. DOMOTEX USA will consist of exhibition space, conferences and education, featuring flooring and flooring innovations in one easy three-day trade show in America’s flooring capital, Atlanta.

Exhibitors will display the latest machine-made carpets, wall-to-wall carpeting, textile floor coverings, handmade rugs, resilient floor coverings, design flooring /luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and laminate flooring, parquet and wood flooring, as well as application and installation technologies designed for the residential flooring marketplace.

“Many industry representatives have been asking us for years to launch the DOMOTEX brand in the North American market, as there has not been a flooring trade fair in the Eastern U.S. that demonstrates the quality and breadth of the world’s leading carpet and flooring show, the DOMOTEX Hannover,” said Dr. Andreas Gruchow, Member of the Management Board, Deutsche Messe AG, Hanover.

DOMOTEX USA will target North American-based professionals, including wholesalers and retailers of Carpets, Floor Coverings, Wood Flooring, LVT and other innovative flooring products for Flooring Retailers, Home Builders, Developers, Floor Installers and Home Improvement & Buying Groups. DOMOTEX USA will be organized and managed by Hannover Fairs USA (HFUSA), the U.S. subsidiary of Deutsche Messe.

“Launching DOMOTEX USA in Atlanta makes perfect sense because we can offer industry players across the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast the chance to both visit exhibitors on the show floor and to tour the area’s manufacturing facilities,” said Raymond Bianchi, Vice President, Events & Business Development at Hannover Fairs USA.

DOMOTEX USA is an extension of Deutsche Messe’s worldwide portfolio of flooring events. With its premiere in February 2019, DOMOTEX USA leverages the power of the DOMOTEX global brand in North America, complementing the floor covering shows in Hannover, Shanghai and Turkey.

“With the introduction of DOMOTEX in Atlanta, we will showcase residential flooring innovations from the center of North America’s floor covering marketplace, adding another vital Deutsche Messe event to our North American portfolio of shows,” said Larry Turner, President and CEO of Hannover Fairs USA.

For exhibition and sponsorship sales, please contact Noel Hoekstra at nhoekstra@hfusa.com. Ray or Noel can be reached by phone at (773) 796-4250. www.DomotexUSA.com and social media sites.