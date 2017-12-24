The three day event introduced to the visitors the unique 1100 sqm facility that comprises of innovative Made-in-Biesse machinery and technology, new modern offices, a training centre and a dedicated service and parts areas. “Our market in the Middle East has been evolving at a very fast pace and with this new campus we will be able to provide a whole new experience to the Customers of this area as further confirmation of our total dedication towards them.” says Federico Broccoli, Subsidiary Division Director – Biesse Group.

The showroom in fact features the full range of Biesse solutions: from sizing technology (Selco SK 4); to edgebanding (Jade 300, Stream A equipped with the innovative AirForce System and Spark); to CNC machines (Rover A Edge, Rover J FT and Rover Gold); to drilling solutions (BremaEko 2.1) and sanding ones (Opera 5). The showroom also includes Intermac’s Primus 322, the waterjet cutting machine able to process any type of material and create countless complex profiles.

On the second day, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place to officially inaugurate the facility in the presence of partners, customers and local authorities, including the Italian Consul and representatives from both UAE Ministry of Economy and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority.

Mr. Renato Manganelli, Managing Director of Biesse Group Middle East, thanked everyone who was present at the event, applauded the different teams that helped bring life to the new subsidiary.