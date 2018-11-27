The tenth edition of the supplier trade fair SICAM that began in 2009, continued its development. Italy wanted to establish its own international supplier trade fair as a trade fair location. 10 years of constant growth have shown that this project has been successful, and that companies benefit from this new opportunity to present their products. GRASS, the specialist for movement systems, had already counted more visitors at their stand on the third day than during the entire SICAM 2017.

Perfect weather accompanied the 10th edition of SICAM in Pordenone. 612 exhibitors from 33 countries presented their products at the exhibition during sunny weather and pleasant temperatures. The GRASS stand was extremely international. The visitors were from 53 countries who wanted to get to know the latest products from the specialist for movement systems. “Because of this, we were again able to increase our sales at SICAM,” says Marco Müller, Managing Director of GRASS Italy. What really pleased us was that on the first day of the trade fair, there were more international guests at our stand than Italian visitors. This clearly shows how the trade fair has developed.” GRASS is extremely satisfied with both the number of visitors and the quality of the discussions.

For GRASS, SICAM 2018 was not only an extremely successful customer event, but it was also an anniversary celebration: “Around 100 companies worldwide have taken part in every single edition of SICAM from 2009 until today. GRASS belongs to this circle, and we are pleased that this event has been able to establish itself so well,” says Marco Müller.