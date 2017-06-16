Fagus-GreConGreten GmbH & Co. KG will appear with this new corporate logo in the future:

With the introduction of the new logo, the corporate communication will also be reorientated. In the future, more emphasis will be placed on the corporate logo to demonstrate even clearer than before the corporate unity of the two product logos Fagus and GreCon in the external appearance. Both product brands share the responsibility for the maintenance of the UNESCO world heritage Fagus Factory – symbolised by the stylised building silhouette.

Fagus-GreCon – Innovation is our Tradition

Fagus-GreCon Greten GmbH & Co. KG is a privately held company located in Alfeld/Hanover, Germany. The GreCon business unit is the market leader in the development and manufacturing of fire protection systems and measuring equipment for many types of industries – including the wood-based panels industry. The Fagus business unit belongs to the leading suppliers of the footwear industry because of the worldwide unique combination of design, lasts and moulds. All business units operate worldwide and offer customer support on the job-site. The company counts more than 500 employees.