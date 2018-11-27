Extension of the production area

Alfeld/Hanover, Germany. Today, Fagus-GreCon Greten GmbH & Co KG has turned the first sod for the new building for another production hall on the company’s premises in Alfeld. With this extension of the available production surface, the process improvements in the production areas shall be implemented. Furthermore, more assembly places will be available for the manufacture of large measuring systems in the future.

The complete logistics chain will be optimised thanks to the extension of the surface and the successful integration of the new building in the current situation; a main warehouse in the centre of the building complex ensures short distances in all production areas; in the new office area specialist planning, logistics and production control will be spatially consolidated to make an even better and more direct exchange of information possible thanks to short distances.

Great attention has been paid to occupational health and safety and the ergonomic design of the working places when planning the new building. Incident daylight from all sides and the design of new social rooms have been in the focus. “I’m really looking forward to the bright and economically designed working places already now. Thanks to the clear and efficient production flow, we will increase our effectiveness and our enjoyment working here; and thus the quality of our production will be further improved!” Dirk Gode, production manager at Fagus-GreCon says.

Fagus-GreConGreten GmbH & Co. KG is a privately held company located in Alfeld/Hanover, Germany. The GreCon business unit is the market leader in the development and manufacturing of fire protection systems and measuring equipment for many types of industries – including the wood-based panels industry. The Fagus business unit belongs to the leading suppliers of the footwear industry because of the worldwide unique combination of design, lasts and moulds. All business units operate worldwide and offer customer support on the job-site. The company counts more than 600 employees.