The flourishing furniture industry of Egypt makes it imperative for business professionals to participate in Cairo WoodShow as it offers a great opportunity to network and engage with international businesses. Cairo WoodShow 2017 will be held on December 7 – 10, 2017 at Cairo Fair Ground, Nasr City.

The first quarter of 2017 witnessed an impressive rise of 10% in Egyptian furniture export, contributing to an increase of 7% in the foreign currency revenue of the country. This rise has significantly boosted the potential of the Egyptian furniture industry. Damietta City, the furniture hub of the entire MENA region plays an important role in highlighting the name of Egyptian wood industry on the world map.

The Furniture Export Council aims to increase the export percentage to 20% by the end of 2017. EhabDeryas, the head of Furniture Export Council of Egypt has emphasised the significance of international wood trade shows in developing the national wood industry and promoting importers from around the world to buy Egyptian wood products.

Seminar on Modern Technologies in Furniture Industry

(A Step towards Transformation o Egyptian Furniture Industry)

Thank you for taking a part in seminar on “Modern Technologies in the furniture industry” In association with Cairo WoodShow, 7 – 10 December 2017

Over 400 professionals gathered on 19th of July in Kempinski Hotel Cairo to share their know-how and vision for the future development of the Egyptian Furniture Industry. The Event acted as a prime sourcing and procurement event to identify latest technologies and innovations for the furniture and woodworking industries. The seminar proved to be an ideal platform to interact with local suppliers as it witnessed sharing of new ideas for the first time in the discussion.

Making this seminar as the platform, the Ministry of Trade and Industry greatly emphasized upon the future endeavors for developing Egyptian furniture industry.

“The furniture industry in Damietta represents the nerve of the industry, not only at the governorate level, but at the level of the Republic, which is about 13% of the labor force.” – Mohammed Sulaiman, member of the Chamber of Commerce of Damietta

