Installation serves as live test case for thermally-modified American ash

‘The Cocoon’, a collaborative installation between T.ZED Architects and the American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC), the leading international trade association for the American hardwood industry, is serving as an observation deck at the Dubai Creek Harbour Promenade. Originally built for Downtown Design Dubai 2016, the installation has found a new home at Dubai Creek Harbour (DCH). ‘The Cocoon’ will remain on site and serve as a live test case for thermally-modified American ash and American white oak.

About AHEC: The American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC) is the leading international trade association for the U.S. hardwood industry, representing the committed exporters among U.S. hardwood companies and all the major U.S. hardwood production trade associations.

About T.ZED Architects: T.ZED Architects is an international multiple award-winning Architecture, Interior Architecture and Design practice engaged in projects in the Middle East via their Dubai office, as well as projects in Europe with an office in Luxembourg.

About American white oak (Quercus spp.): American white oak is similar in color and appearance to European oak.

About American ash (Fraxinus spp.): American ash is similar in appearance to European ash. This thermally-modified ash has been subjected to high temperatures in a controlled environment, resulting in permanent alteration of the wood’s chemical and physical properties. It does not absorb moisture and is dimensionally very stable. It is less prone to warping and twisting with changes in humidity, making it perfect for outdoor use.