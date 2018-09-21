During the general assembly held last June 22, the Confindustria member association representing the Italian manufacturers of woodworking machinery and tools decided to extend the term of its management by one more year.

The highlight of the event was the speech by president Lorenzo Primultini, who listed the proactive collaboration agreements with Italian and European organizations and institutions, and then illustrated the goals that Acimall has always pursued, first of all global promotion. In this area, Xylexpo, as world-class event, is an ace in the hole, as confirmed by the latest edition hosting 425 exhibitors and 17,781 unique visitors totaling 37 thousand accesses.

“It was a big moment for the Italian industry – Primultini told the assembly, talking about projects until 2020 – and we are already working at the next edition, supported by an industry that is really healthy not only around the world, but also in Italy, where our industry reached a production value of 2,272 million euro in 2017, with 1.4 billion euro export”.

The assembly approved the extension of term of office for the Board of Directors, comprised of president Lorenzo Primultini (Primultini, MaranoVicentino) and vice presidents Luigi de Vito (Scm Group, Rimini) and Raphael Prati (Biesse Group, Pesaro), and board members Remo Costa (CostaLevigatrici, Thiene), Marianna Daschini (Greda, Mariano Comense), PierluigiPaoletti (Paoletti, Lentiai), Umberto Pizzi (Pgs, Borgosesia), Giovanni Sedino (Finiture, Saonara) and GianlucaStorti (Storti, Motta Baluffi).Then, the association arbitrators were elected (Consuelo Curtolo of Cursal in San Fior, Franco Paviotti of Metal World in Pavia di Udine and Gabriele Laghi of Sistemi in Pesaro) and the financial auditor PierpaoloGrisetti of Studio Grisetti, Monti, Spanu in Milan.

The assembly meeting was also the occasion to present the new edition of the “Annual Report” by Acimall, the traditional statistical document that sums up the figures of the previous year.The report – http://www.acimall.com/upload/blocchi/X128allegato1-1X_acimall_annual_report_2018.pdf – offers an in-depth overview of the wood technology industry: from lobbying actions to the full list of Acimall member companies, the document provides a rich set of figures and charts about Italian and global economy, trends in the mechanical equipment industry, and key indicators of Italian woodworking technology in 2017 (production, export, import, apparent consumption etc.).

