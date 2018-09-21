Hannover Fairs USA, the organizer of DOMOTEX USA, today announced that it has sold 80 percent of the trade show’s exhibition space, drawing more than 150 top floor covering manufacturers and technology producers. Strong demand continues for the remaining exhibition space.

“To date, DOMOTEX USA has attracted a fantastic mix of domestic and international players to America’s new home for the residential flooring community,” said Donna Busse, show director of DOMOTEX USA at Hannover Fairs USA (HFUSA).

Milliken & Company is the latest manufacturer in a long list of key industry players contracted to exhibit at DOMOTEX USA. “We believe DOMOTEX USA will provide a great North American platform for floor covering manufacturers such as Milliken to present products and conduct business with a large portion of our customer base in an exciting new venue,” said Scott Reams, director of residential, Milliken Floor Covering.

“Shaw fully supports the new DOMOTEX USA trade show,” said Tim Baucom, EVP of residential business at Shaw Industries, Inc.

DOMOTEX USA features product displays across soft and hard surfaces including area rugs, carpet, hardwood, laminate, resilient, as well as flooring technology. Notable exhibitors include: Beauflor USA, Card-Monroe, Dixie Group, Engineered Floors, Graf Brothers Flooring & Lumber, Hamat BV, Joy Carpets & Co, Merinos, Milliken & Company, Mullican Flooring, NK Sales, Anderson Tuftex (Shaw), USFloors (Shaw), Swiss Krono Group and Tuftco Corporation.

“In addition to the strong demand for our show, we also are thrilled to have assembled a highly engaged and active advisory board for DOMOTEX USA’s launch,” added Busse. “Our advisory board recently convened for its first meeting in Dalton, Georgia, and we came away with great ideas to solidify content for the educational programs, to offer behind-the-scenes factory tours in the area and to continue to garner outstanding industry support as we celebrate DOMOTEX USA as America’s home for flooring.”

“Locating the event in Atlanta in the heart of the flooring industry is a real advantage for the North American marketplace,” said Daniel K. Frierson, chairman and CEO of The Dixie Group. “We will utilize the new show to not only visit with our customers but also to bring them to our manufacturing facility in Dalton, Georgia for additional events surrounding DOMOTEX USA.”

About DOMOTEX USA

DOMOTEX USA is a new annual flooring innovations industry trade show and conference. The event is the latest extension of the 30-year-old DOMOTEX, the world’s foremost showcase for floor coverings held annually in Hannover, Germany in January. DOMOTEX USA is focused on the needs of the residential floor covering industry’s buyers and manufacturers. The trade show features product displays across soft and hard surfaces including area rugs, carpet, hardwood, laminate, resilient, as well as flooring technology.