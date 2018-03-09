March 20th – 22nd 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of the event’s fruitful campaign and to celebrate, the exhibition reintroduces a variety of events to promotebusiness in all flooring sectors.To register for the exhibition, guests can visit domotexasiachinafloor.com.

1) InnovAction Flooring Campaign

The InnovAction high-profile displays unveilthe industry’s future, market leading products in CARPET, WOOD, and RESILIENT flooring. InnovAction pavilion exhibitors are automatically enrolled in the 2018 Top-10 Best Products Competition during the showso anon-site audience of 55,000+ attendees can cast their vote for their favorite products. InnovAction is sponsored byFloor Covering Weekly Magazine (FCW). Click here for more information.

2) Luxury Brands

VIPs and invited guests can visit Luxury Brands, a distinct display area presenting 16 carpet design firms who indulge visitors with a variety of new, extravagant products. Luxury Brands is co-organized and sponsored by COVER Magazine.

The world renowned designers joining the pavilion in 2018 are: AMADI CARPETS, ARIANA RUGS, ART RESOURCES, CC-TAPIS, CREATIVE MATTERS, EDELGRUND, FRENCH ACCENTS, H.O.C. DESIGN, HOSSEINREZVANI, LILAVALADAN, NEW MOON, RUG STAR, SAMAD, TUFENKIAN, WOOL & SILK, and ZOLLANVARI.

3) Materia

Materiais the one-stop shop to see and even touch the materials that make up the “DNA” of the finished goods used in our office buildings and homes. This popular showcase,originally from the Netherlands,offers an abundant preview of over 300 types of metals, ceramics, plastics, woods, and more, all varying in texture, structure, resistance, weight, and acoustics.

4) cadex

cadexis a 2-day platform geared toward providing global architects and flooring experts a meeting place to exchange ideas and best practices. In 2017, over 4,000 people attended the educational conferences to update themselves on current events and discover ways to collaborate on future projects in the Asian-Pacific Region. This year’s conference talking points will cover“CreativeWorkspaces”.

5) WPC Decking–Hosted Buyer Program

WPC decking professionals interested in finding new business partners in China are welcome to apply as aVIP for the WPC Buyers Delegation. For this half-day program, 15 international buyers will be selected for personalized meetings and business match-making with up to 50 WPC decking exhibitors from China, including China’s top decking exporters;SENTAI, NEWTECHWOOD, VIDAR, SUNSHIEN, FORESTAR, LESCO-KINGFA, ZHENGYUAN, HELONG, FURISEN, & XINFENG.ContactMr. Lawrence Zhang to submit an application to become a WPC decking hosted buyer.