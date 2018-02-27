The Weinig Group exhibition program in Nuremberg is entirely centered around optimal customer benefits. Under the slogan “Think Weinig”, the market leader in machines and systems for solid wood and panel processing will be demonstrating a total of 30 exhibits live, all of which have been specifically designed to secure competitive advantages for business of all sizes.

Perfect answers for every target group

Both traditional artisanal operations and digitized companies will find the right solution for their production requirements on the Weinig stand in Hall 9.

New entry-level moulder

In the Product Unit Planing and Profiling, the new Unimat 217 will cele-brate its world premiere. The compact craftsman’s machine for four-sided solid wood processing is considerably more user-friendly than comparable machines in its performance category and offers significant-ly greater added value than its predecessors. This is particularly due to a number of features being adopted from the next largest Powermat se-ries.

Fascinating Weinig world of windows

Weinig will underline its outstanding expertise in Nuremberg with exhibits from the entry-level segment to the Smart Factory. The Conturex Compact on the stand will include the new WMC(Weinig machine con-trol), which celebrates its premiere. In the particularly user-friendly user interface designed for group-wide use, Weinig is setting standards in the lowest performance category in terms of handling and production safety. The virtual tour in Weinig Solid WF promises to be a particular highlight in the high-performance segment. Stand visitors will have the opportunity to look inside a Conturex system with the highest level of equipment using 3D glasses. Cutting-edge technology, integrated production and networking in the Weinig W 4.0 digital standard will come together to provide a spectacular experience. The individual visual experience will be broadcast live to spectators outside of the black box. Demonstrations of the Weinig Service App are sure to attract great interest. In the new version, Weinig is taking monitoring to the next level.

Nextec revolutionizes small business

One of the outstanding Weinig trade fair exhibits making its debut in Nu-remberg is the new Nextec technology from Holz-Her, the panel processing specialist within the Weinig Group. Nextec revolutionizes the way joiners work and equips them for the challenges of the future. The technology is a complete solution for a modern furniture finish, efficient production and effective sales. Nextec can produce made-to-measure furniture in just three steps. The series is on the market in a range of models and has various automation components. Two versions will be on display at Holz-Handwerk: Nextec 7707 and Nextec 7735 lift. The latter comes equipped with 5-axis technology and a lift table. The integrated 5-axis head allows all angles and miters to be processed with CNC precision. With a processing height of up to 300 mm, the machine opens up entirely new areas of application.