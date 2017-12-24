SVEZA Group, the world leader in birch plywood manufacturing, has launched a new product – SVEZA Parquet plywood. The new product is available in two versions – SVEZA Parquet Standard and SVEZA Parquet Premium. SVEZA is the first company among plywood manufacturers to offer parquet producers a special-purpose product that completely satisfies their key requirements (optimum moisture level, tight thickness tolerance, and superior strength properties).

SVEZA has been supplying plywood to parquet manufacturers for a long time already; however, the production previously took place per individual orders. “We analyzed the needs of engineered flooring producers and came to the conclusion that we could combine them in a separate, special-purpose product” – says Natalya Bugayskaya, Furniture/Interior segment manager.