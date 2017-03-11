We can safely say that 2016 too was a very successful year,” says Andrea Aureli, the Scm Group CEO, “and the estimated year-end statement confirms this. We have seen a significant increase in revenues and expect to close the year 2016 with a total of nearly 600 million Euro, of which over 400 million in the wood industry. A growth that is greater than that of the market in general and a confirmation of the quality of investments we have made in various regions of the world and in Italy. Without ever losing sight of the two key elements that have enabled us to achieve these excellent results: innovation and young people”.

SCM’s success is based on the Group’s great commitment to all the key markets where it operates, offering an excellent example of how an Italian company can succeed in the world. Outside of Italy the revenues where doubled this year.

Asia was without a doubt one of the regions where the Group achieved impressive results, including a major contract in China to build a mega factory for the production of furniture for the Chinese market, or the provision to a factory in Uzbekistan of high-productivity machines to produce 800 doors per work shift. The U.S.A. and Europe remain important markets, where we have seen considerable growth, specifically in modular cells and complete industrial systems. Today Scm Group’s product export share is 90%, sold through its branches throughout Europe, North and South America, Asia, the Middle East and Australia, in addition to the 3 main production sites in Italy, with a total floor area of 300,000 square meters.