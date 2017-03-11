Scm Group, the world leading producer of woodworking machinery and systems had participated in the Domotex trade fair, the most important international flooring industry event of the year which ran from 14 to 17 January 2017 in Hannover. A commitment to excellence that SCM has always demonstrated with continuing investments in R&D, which have allowed it to offer a complete range of solutions fit for any type of flooring product or material according to the latest market trends: vinyl, cork, ceramic and wood-based materials, as well as wall cladding products.

The Scm Group technological solutions included modular advanced machines that can operate as parts of complete production lines. Celaschi Team, the new profiling machine executes profiling at speeds from 40 to over 250 m/min, manufacturing parquet flooring of a wide range of materials and with different joints: solid wood or 2-3 wooden layers, MDF and HDF coated with melamine-laminated, ceramics, LVT, PVC and cork, with lengthwise and crosswise joints with T&G, Click 2G and 5G profiles. Thanks to a new feed chain, Team processes planks with minimum width as from 90 mm, at a maximum speed of 150 m/min, for a performance at the highest productivity level with reduced costs.

The DMC System sander is a modular machine that can be used to create multiple and innovative finishing effects, thanks to its support structure which can hold up to 10 operating units. SERGIANI Las 230 Plus is an automatic continuous-cycle press for the production of parquet (2-3 layers); and the CPC packaging solutions operate with cardboard boxes and shrink wrap films.