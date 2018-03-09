The final stage of an initiative planned and strongly desired by Giampiero Mauri since, way back in 2010, they had purchased Giardina Finishing along with a few partners, which were then liquidated at the beginning of 2017. The signatures on the memorandum of association for Giardina Group testify to the merger of three great enterprises – Mauri Macchine, Ventilazione Italiana and Giardina Finishing – that have now become a single, stronger and coordinated Group.

Goals that are getting closer: Giardina Group now has a single headquarters in the large Giardina Finishing facility in Figino Serenza, where the renovations required to adapt it to the new requirements and house the group of 60 employees are already under way.

In economic terms, the output target for 2018 is 20 million Euros, which will allow the Group to open a season of consolidation and investment, indispensable preconditions if it is to go beyond this threshold. “We have set up important installations in the United States, Canada and Switzerland.

In this regard, our relationship with the paint manufacturers is essential since they are the ones who imagine, design and create new coatings, which our machines must then apply in the best possible way. It’s a motivation for research that we encourage and in which we want to be increasingly involved: we’re imagining – for example – coating machines suited to new flash-off systems suggested by industries light years away from the finishing sector. We are equally interested in digital printing through our partnership with an important industrial enterprise that possesses experience of the first order in other applications.