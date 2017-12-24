With effect from July 1, 2017, Fagus-GreCon holds 24.5% of the company shares of Döscher Microwave Systems. Following Mr. Kai Greten, managing partner of Fagus-GreCon, interesting growth potentials result from the combination of technical expertise in the field of microwave moisture measurement of Döscher with the international sales structure of Fagus-GreCon.

The measuring systems of Döscher already used in many applications of the food, pharmaceutical and luxury food industry optimally complement the Fagus-GreCon’s range of measuring solutions.Dr. Jörg Hasener, head of the innovation management at Fagus-GreCon, also acquires 24.5% of the company shares of Döscher Microwave Systems.