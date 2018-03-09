Eurotech will be presenting some of its specialist products at the FENSTERBAU FRONTALE trade fair in Nuremberg: lifting devices from the eT-Hover series, tube lifters from the eT-Lift series, and its new generation of suction boxes from the eT-Gripper series. Between 21 and 24 March, visitors to booth 261 in hall 3 will have an opportunity to put the devices to the test.

Those looking for a device to rotate their loads will find suitable lifting devices at the Eurotech booth. It facilitates horizontal and vertical lifting, pivoting and rotating through 360° and any combination of these movements and can handle loads weighing up to 500 kg.

Besides the lightweight standard suction boxes made from light-alloy profiles, Eurotech will also be presenting its new generation of eT-Gripper devices, which are even lighter than their predecessor versions. Their sturdy, material-efficient light-metal profile and optimised layout of flow limitations ensure a high suction air rate. They can be part of a portal or robotic solution.

Wherever wooden plates, boxes, glass panes, sacks, canisters or similar items need to be lifted, stacked or relocated quickly, easily and flexibly, the a tube lifter from the eT-Lift product family is your best choice. The versatile lifting and positioning devices can be used for almost any application. The pick-and-place device for frequently recurring work processes can handle loads such as furniture parts, sheet material, cardboard boxes and other packaging weighing between 20 and 65 kilograms.