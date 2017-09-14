Biesse Middle East will be hosting a Grand Opening of its new branded Campus located in the prestigious freezone area, Dubai Silicon Oasis. The event will run for 3 days from November 7th to 9th and it will be open to all customers, current and potential, as well as dealers, where they will be able to witness live demonstrations of the machines and experience the different technologies at work. The 1100 sqm facility will represent the headquarters for Biesse Middle East and will be the ‘largest’ and ‘only’ showroom of its kind in the Region that is entirely dedicated to machinery and technologies for processing wood, advanced materials, glass and stone.

Join us at our grand opening event this November.

Click here to Register Now

The showroom will have around 11 permanently working machines with technologies ranging from sizing to boring to edge-banding machines.Additionally, the new Campus will have a dedicated service and spare parts area and training facilities.Following the grand opening, the showroom will be permanently open to customers, current and potential to visit and book demonstrations of the machines, providing a unique opportunity in the Middle East region to observe our technology first hand.

On the second day of the event, November 8th, a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place to officially open the showroom where Subsidiaries Division Director, Federico Broccoli along with other dignitaries will inaugurate the showroom.“The Biesse Group takes great pride in being the first company in our industry to open a fully functional subsidiary in Dubai, and not merely a satellite office. In November, the largest showroom and training center in the entire region will be fully operational. Our goal is to provide our Customers with the highest level of service and support, exceeding all industry standards. Investing in a subsidiary that gives our Customers access to local experts, is a tangible sign of Biesse Group’s commitment to achieve this goal” remarked Federico Broccoli.

“Our new facility will enable us to train our personnel directly on site. In addition, we will have the means to guarantee a stock of strategic replacement parts here at the facility,” said Renato Manganelli, Subsidiary Director of Biesse Middle East. “We are delighted that these new resources will help us to confirm and grow our unwavering presence alongside each and every one of our customers in the Middle East.”

Machines on display

Rover Gold

NC processing centre

Rover Gold is the compact machining centre designed for high performances capable of meeting various levels of production requirements. It’s the ideal machine for those who require a flexible and reliable solution.

Configurations equipped with 3 or 4 independent and interpolation axes and fitted with aggregates capable of handling any type of machining operation. The components of all the configurations are thesame as those one used in higher-end solutions.

Rover A FT

NC processing centre

Rover A FT is the new entry-level processing centre for nesting machining operations aimed at craftspeople and small enterprises that offers top-of-the-range technology at a competitive price point. It’s a single processing centre for all types of machining operations. Rover A FT in the stand-alone version is the most compact solution on the market. It enables the operator to access the machines’ three sides, guaranteeing maximum ergonomic comfort and safety.

Rover J FT

NC processing centre

Rover J FT is the Biesse processing centre with Gantry structure, designed to machine panels in wood and its derivatives. It’s ideal for artisans aiming to automate their production processes. Rover J FT offers cutting edge technology that’s easy to use, reliable and guarantees fist class results.

Rover A Edge

NC edgebanding machining centre

Rover A Edge is an edgebanding machining centre that supports the machining of shaped panels, which can be edgebanded on a single, compact, high performance machine.It is ideally suited to small and large joineries that need to manufacture either odd size products or standard size products in small batches.

Selco SK 4 with Twin Pusher

Numerical control beam saw

Selco SK 4 is the range of cutting centres designed to satisfy the needs of small to medium-sized enterprises. It is easy to use, has advanced technical solutions and features great standard equipment. The machines has become the reference point in its sector; it can be equipped with the Twin Pusher technology, an exclusive patent for all Biesse beam saws, that consists of two complementary pushing devices. Twin Pusher increased productivity by up to 25%, optimum management of production efficiencies and a ROI within the first year.

Brema Eko 2.1

Real-time panel machining centre.

BremaEko 2.1 is the new compact and versatile vertical boring machine that supports the machining of different thickness and size formats within a reduced footprint. It is the ideal solution for “just in time” manufacturing for artisans, small companies and special components within large companies. Brema vertical boring machines can carry out all boring, milling and glue and dowel insertion operations, as well as boasting the ability to manage additional hardware inserts. The structure of these machines has been designed to achieve optimal loading and unloading ergonomics, with a small footprint which saves 50% of space, in addition to offering zero set-up times and high levels of productivity.

Stream A

Automatic single-sided edgebanding machines.

Stream A is the new range of automated single-sided edgebanding machines aimed at craftspeople and small enterprises who wish to increase their production capacity. It enables users to ramp up production up to 2 work shifts, adapting to any machining needs thanks to its configuration possibilities. 18 working units available, which can be combined and, in some cases, repeated, to obtain highquality, customised products. Thanks to the advanced technology of some units, it is possible to manage endless machining positions; the machine adapts to the process being executed based on the edge’s thickness and material.

Jade 300

Automatic single-sided edgebanding machines

Jade 300 is the range of automatic single-sided edgebanding machines designed for artisan craftsmen who want to improve and automate production, or for industry sectors manufacturing made-to-measure products. The Jade 300 is distinguished by its solid, robust build, for accurate and reliable machining even at high speeds of up to 18 m/min. The working units are fixed onto the base and provide greater stability and solidity while machining, and vibrations are discharged into the ground, thus avoiding any imperfections in the finished panel.

Spark

Automatic single-sided edgebanding machines

Spark is a range of automatic single-sided edgebanding machines purposely created for craftsmen and small shops looking for an affordable and profiable solution engineered to take their production to the next level and improve their company’s bottom line. Spark series has a solid, heavy-duty structure to ensure the very highest levels of consistency and repeatability. Top quality with minimal investment.

Opera 5

Finishing centre

Opera 5 is the new finishing centre designed to satisfy the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises that require versatility and a high technology content. Opera 5 is equipped with a thick, wear-resistant stainlesssteel fixed worktable that guarantees precision and sturdiness for any type of processing operation.The worktable is positioned at 900 mm from the ground, thus ensuring ease of panel loading and unloading. This solution makes it possible to incorporate Opera 5 into automatic production lines.The electronic pad equipped with HP (High Performance) technology enhances processing results, both as far as surface flatness and finish are concerned.The HP system is available in the DUO version, which supports the modulation of two operating pressures for any individual sector at a given time.

Primus 322.5

Water jet cutting systems

Primus is a range of water jet cutting machines designed to meet the needs of companies searching for the maximum versatility. It offers the possibility to process a wide selection of materials from stone to metal, from glass to plastic, from ceramic to compound materials. Ideal for cutting any type of material. Ease of use and the possibility to cut any type of material, plus the excellent quality, precision and end result, make the Primus range perfect for a wide range of users.

BIESSE S.p.A. – Biesse Group is a global leader in the technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic and metal. It designs, manufactures and distributes machines, integrated systems and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames and components for the construction, ship-building and aerospace industries. It invests on average 14 million Euros per year in R&D, boasting over 200 registered patents. It operates through 9 industrial sites, 37 branches and 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting 90% of its production. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. The Group was founded by Giancarlo Selci in Pesaro (1969) and was first listed in the Star segment of the Italian Stock Market June 2001, it is currently in the FTSE IT Mid Cap. The company currently has 3,800 employees worldwide.