BESSEY has launched the microsite to mark the 5th anniversary of its STC self-adjusting toggle clamp range. The microsite informs visitors about the benefits of these special-purpose toggle clamps, which can adapt automatically and in a continuously self-adjusting manner to workpieces of varying thicknesses. What’s more, the microsite provides detailed descriptions of the horizontal, push/pull and vertical toggle clamps, which are equipped with self-adjusting mechanisms, covering all relevant information.

The new microsite also provides exciting insight into the evolution of BESSEY self-adjusting toggle clamps. The clamping force can also be increased to 2,500 N by way of an adjusting screw in the joint. BESSEY has gone on to incorporate the mechanism in its horizontal, push/pull and vertical toggle clamps. Yet more proof of BESSEY’s innovative strength.