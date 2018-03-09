Titus Group will be exhibiting its latest cabinet hardware innovations at ZOW Bad Salzuflen 2018, Germany

T-type, fast and easy cabinet assembly with ‘3Way’ mounting

T-type, Titus’ new generation hinge, enables time-savings at cabinet assembly with ‘3Way’ ‘snap-on’ mounting and assures a life-long consistent performance on a wide range of kitchen, bedroom and other doors.

High performance Quickfit TL5 ‘Full Metal Jacket’for multiple wooden materials

Quickfit TL5 ‘Full Metal Jacket’ is a high-performance Quickfit dowel with greater resistance to dowel pull-out, providing optimal strength and efficient performance in MDF, chipboard and solid wood, without the use of wooden dowels.

New generation Cam5000 – a high strength and smooth closing for ‘Confidence in use’

A wealth of experience from four decades of manufacturing and providing cam & dowel solutions have gone into designing the new Cam5000. With exceptional strength and a smooth, reliable locking action it provides a greater user ‘Confidence in use’ experience, together with Titus’ Quickfit dowels.

Tekform drawer range enlarged with ‘slimline’ version

To adapt the offering to the demanding high end kitchen and bathroom market, Titus enlarged the Tekform drawer, family of double wall drawers, with Tekformslimline drawer featuring sleek look with 14 mm side panels for an efficient utilisation of the drawer space.

Titusoft SD100s soft closing mechanisms for sliding doors for bottom running systems

Titusoft SD100s is a soft closing mechanism for bottom running sliding doors. It has a compact design that allows for mounting in the railing without taking extra cabinet space.

Eliminate noise and improve safety in household appliances with damping applications

To improve consumer experience in use of house-hold appliances with a damping feature, designers face the challenge of small space available for dampers, high loads and efficient life-long performance at repeated cycles in temperature fluctuations.