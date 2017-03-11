With 4 motion technologies, Austrian fittings specialist Blum offers a wide range of solutions for the on-trend theme “handle-less”. Independent of which solution is being used for the individual piece of furniture, a standardised front gap of just 2.5mm means that all 4 motion variants may be freely combined, making handle-less design in all living areas a feasible choice.

Wide surfaces, straight lines and handle-less designs – these are the distinct trends for furniture at the moment. Innovative fittings solutions made by Blum in the wall and base cabinet ensure uncompromising quality during everyday use, despite the high demands placed on the reduced design. The hinge, pull-out and lift systems made by Blum are available in a wide range of different designs and programmes to suit almost any installation situation.

Tip-On, the mechanical Blum opening support system, ensures effortless opening of the handle-less fronts of stay lifts, doors and pull-outs by means of a light touch. An even greater level of performance is provided by Servo-Drive, the electrical motion support system made by Blum, which makes it possible to open lifts by a light touch and to close them comfortably at the press of a switch. Handle-less drawers and pull-outs may be opened just as conveniently.