SCM celebrates an edition of Xylexpo featuring big figures, international attendance, innovative technologies and highly specialised training. The Italian Group, a long-standing, reliable partner for the entire woodworking industry, with a high-impact exhibition booth of over 3,000 square metres, has been one of the main attractions at the event held at the Milan Rho Exhibition Centre.

A strong upward trend was recorded in orders, negotiations and contacts involving about 500 customers (half of them Italian, with a majority of Russian and French international customers), for an expected turnover of at least 30 million euro.

INNOVATION LEADERS R&D has always been a key asset for SCM – absorbing 7% of its turnover each year. The three awards received at XIA – Xylexpo Innovation Awards 2018. In the “Tooling machine” category, the winner was the minimax me 35 combined edge rounder-trimmer unit – combine edge rounding and trimming features in a single tool. For the “Finishing” section, the award went to SCM’s carving spindle unitfor unique three-dimensional finishing effects on panels. “With two routing units integrated into this sanding machine – commented the awarding commission – a wide variety of embossed elements can be achieved”.

“Work simple. Work digital”: was the concept underlying all SCM communication at the exhibition, the leitmotif of all the technological and digital innovations that were introduced.

This successful edition of Xylexpo is for SCM the crowning achievement of an outstanding year – characterised by impressive figures mentioned at the press meeting that attracted scores of journalists from all over the world. After an introduction by the Managing Director Andrea Aureli, who emphasised the exceptionally positive trend shown by the SCM Group, with a stronger, more widespread presence in the woodworking industry across all 5 continents, the Director of SCM, Luigi De Vito, presented an up-to-date SCM business overview – from the steadily increasing turnover figure, now close to 700 million euro, to the 3600 persons employed in Italian and international production facilities.

ADVANCED TRAINING. Bergantini also mentioned the Group’s continuous, significant commitment to training, nowconsolidated by dozens of training initiatives both in Italy and abroad.

“We are very happy with this 26th edition of Xylexpo: it was an opportunity for us toonce again confirm our global leadership and, at the same time, to strengthen our partnerships in Italy and Europe”, commented Luigi De Vito, SCM Division Director.