We would like to quote the words of H. E Ali Bongo Ondimba – President of Gabon: Gabon has an ambitious vision in the forest-wood sector by 2025: “Make Gabon a world leader in certified tropical timber, driven by an innovative industry, fully valuing the forest under sustainable management, carbon sinks and biodiversity sanctuary”. [Source – www.gabonwoodshow.com]

We at Modern Woodwork India had the opportunity to visit Libreville, Gabon as we participated in the very first edition of woodworking machinery and materials show GABON WOODSHOW 2018 in Libreville. During our visit we were pleased to observe this vision turning in reality . It was a delight to see a tiny nation in West central Africa so determined and marching on path of progress. Republic of Gabon is today one of the fastest growing countries in Africa and has developedvery good infrastructure to promote industries in wood and agricultural products.

Gabon Woodshow was organized by GSEZ [Gabon Special Economic Zone] and Strategic Group fromDubai, UAE. The show was Supported by Gabon Government.

The show was well attended from various African countries like Kenya, Nigeria, Cameroon etc to name few.

The exhibitors were from Gabon NKOK SEZ, France, Germany, China, India, Italy, Cameroon etc. Veneer manufacturers and also few furniture manufacturers, almost all from Gabon, dominated the show.

The OKOME face veneer has became very popular across the Globe due to the quality, versatile use and because of the price factor. In NKOK SEZ, out of total 146 investors, 105 are operational as on date. Out of these 36 are manufacturing veneers and 30 of them are from India. OKOME face veneer has remained their main manufactured product .

We visited and discussed with many Exhibitors and we were impressed with their resolve to make it big in a foreign country. Of course the infrastructure provided by GSEZ plays a vital role in this scenario . We have compiled an Interview Feature “Voice of Leaders in Gabon” which gives our readers a clear-cut view of Gabon wood based manufacturing industry . You will find all of the Companies have acknowledged this supportive role of GSEZ , which is the Public Private Partnership project between Olam International Ltd (Singapore), Africa Finance Corporation and Gabonese Republic, Africa.