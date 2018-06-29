The 3000 m2 Biesse stand at Xylexpo 2018 received visitors from all over the world, which underscores the event’s international nature, European countries prevailed with some people from across the ocean being drawn by the great innovation that characterises the event. Meanwhile, Italy continues to see the fair as a key reference point for discovering what the market has to offer. Biesse noted a significant Italian presence at the stand, more than in the past, accounting for 38% of the total for incoming orders, evidence of the intense responsiveness of the Italian market.

Biesse has once again confirmed its incomparable push for innovation, offering automated solutions for companies of every size. Technology to facilitate everyday work is entering not just large factories but also small businesses that have recognised the great value Biesse machines have to offer.

Biesse’s investment in Xylexpo with a stand that focuses on automation and on the digitalisation of the factory has proven to be the right strategic decision. Companies of every sort showed great interest in the 4 automated solutions present on the stand, solutions capable of increasing efficiency and continuity in production, simplifying daily tasks.

Along the same lines, the implementation of the SOPHIA service platform, presented at Xylexpo as a solution for the digitalised factory, caught the attention of the many journalists at the stand.

The enthusiasm continues as Biesse focuses on the markets in Oceania and the United States for the next events on the schedule: AWISA in Sydney from 4 to 7 July and IWF in Atlanta from 22 to 25 August.

BIESSE S.p.A. – Biesse Group is a global leader in technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic, and metal. It designs, manufactures and distributes machines, integrated systems and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames and components for the construction, ship-building and aerospace industries. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse SpA has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001, and is currently included in the FTSE IT Mid Cap index. It currently has 4100 employees in cities throughout the world.