Xylexpo, the biennial international exhibition of woodworking technology and furniture industry supplies, is celebrating its 26th edition.The event will take place in the Fieramilano-Rho fairgrounds, from Tuesday 8 to Saturday 12 May 2018. The location remains the same, reaffirming the collaboration between the city of Milan and the exhibition, which dates back to the origins of the trade fair in 1968, as much as fifty years ago! The 50th anniversary is a major milestone that will be properly celebrated.

Our recent story demonstrates that Xylexpo has a clear role and position in the international exhibition calendar. It is the top showcase for panel processing technology, this is an undisputable vocation that drives us, as organizers, to pay utmost attention to all territories where woodworking technology is applied.To illustrate the different expressions of our industry, we are developing a few significant initiatives”. said Lorenzo Primultini, president of the exhibition and Acimall, the association of Italian manufacturers directly involved in the organization of Xylexpo.

The industry is experiencing a sort of “second youth”, with several regions around the world going back to economic situations similar to the pre-crisis period.“We are confident that Xylexpo’s fiftieth anniversary will be combined with an excellent seasons for the global markets”, added Dario Corbetta, director of Xylexpo. “Current figures indicate a positive trend of the Italian market, which is not only an industry leader offering world-class technology, but also a “consumption market” that draws the attention of all global vendors”.

“The widespread return to pre-crisis order and revenue levels – Corbetta continued – will be a powerful driver for exhibitors, who will bring their best technology to Milan to match the demand of a more and more dynamic global market.This is an opportunity to show your skills and capacity in one of the most mature and stimulating user markets, where you can do “good business”, as well as meet and discuss with many important and popular brands from all over the world.We are not talking only about design, but also high-quality mass production for the world’s giants of furniture retail and trade”.

So, Xylexpo is an exhibition that always gives answers to exhibitors and visitors, from the buyers of big brands looking for technology to support high-volume production, up to handicraft businesses willing to upgrade the technological standards of their “workshop”.

XYLEXPO GROWS: HALL 4 OPENED

Activity is back in full swing for the next edition of Xylexpo. All big brands (Homag, Weinig-Holz Her, Cefla, Ima Schelling, Scm and Biesse, in this sequence) have submitted their registrations, some of them with a significant expansion of their booth area.As a result, organizers have decided to add one hall, hall 4.

“In 2016 we preferred to have a “high-density” layout to offer an agile, lean, easy-to-visit exhibition, in line with the situation of the market”, said Dario Corbetta, exhibition director.“That decision was taken for the benefit of visitors and we fully “exploited” the three halls available. Now the Italian market is much more attractive, the overall economic situation has improved and many exhibitors have requested to expand their booths, so we have decided to add a fourth hall and to adapt the layout accordingly”.

Halls 1 and 3 will host companies specializing in the production of panel processing machinery and tools, surface finishing and the related products, hardware, semifinished materials and supplies; halls 2 and 4 will be dedicated to panel and solid wood processing machinery and tools, primary operation equipment and tools, semifinished materials and complementary accessories.

Again this year – in line with an approach that Xylexpo adopted several years ago before all major international exhibitions – each hall will have a “focal point” represented by one or more industry “giants”.In hall 1 this role will be played by Biesse and Barberan, in hall 2 it will be Scm Group. Homag and Cefla will be the focus in hall 3, Ima and Weinig in hall 4.

They will be surrounded by many protagonists of this industry review.“So far – Corbetta added – 230 companies have registered, taking up approximately 28 thousand square meters, a bit less than the total area of Xylexpo 2016. With these figures we can already say that the fiftieth edition will reaffirm the role of our exhibition as a global reference event for secondary processing and leading-edge technology for industrial and advanced handicraft businesses. Merit for this goes to the many exhibitors who attend the event, leaders in business and technological innovation. Besides the big groups mentioned above.

The coming weeks will be essential, as several companies are still considering their participation in the “Milan May”.

