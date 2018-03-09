West Africa’s Leading Platform for Wood and Forestry Transformation

Gabon Wood, Woodworking & Forestry Show 2018 offers you the chance to meet wood, woodworking and forestry professionals, develop ideas for increasing the range and quality of your business, and learn new techniques and sources of supply. It is a quest to be the best platform for creative ideas and new technologies, and showcase innovative resources that would lead to lucrative transactions.

Gabon is a bustling business hub with rapid development and expansion. It is the ideal place for the global wood industry to meet. The exhibition would display the latest products and innovations in the wood and forestry industry in the region.

TIMBER TRADE IN WEST AFRICA

The West and Central Africa sub-region is an important producer of wood products, although production is dominated by industrial round wood and primary processing (mainly the production of sawn wood and wood-based panels). Historically, countries in the sub-region have been log exporters.

Timber trade in the West and Central Africa sub-region is influenced by local, regional and overseas demands, with Europe being an important market for the major producing countries in the region. Much of the demand for wood product in the region is for rough-sawn and low-grade timber used in construction and joinery with regional markets.

Boasting the second highest forestry potential in Africa, Gabon’s forests cover 22.8 million hectares which is 88% of the country’s land surface. 12.5 million hectares are suitable for the sustainable harvest of timber. Commercial timber stocks are estimated at 400 million m³, of which 130 million m³ is okoumé, known worldwide for the production of plywood. Approximately, 80 different species of trees are currently exploited. 400 other species are considered as potentially exploitable. The West Africa WoodShow aims to transform Gabon into a world leader in certified tropical timber production. This will be achieved through an industrial strategy aimed at sustainably managing timber stocks and by promoting secondary and tertiary processing. The timber industry is already the largest private sector employer, employing 28% of the working population, and represents an extremely significant growth potential.

ULTRA-MODERN & EFFICIENT INFRASTRUCTUREIN AFRICA

It is beside the cosmopolitan capital Libreville, and entirely dedicated to business, where your company will grow and thrive.

80 companies, domestic and international, have already settled in Nkok SEZ.

Main sectors in which companies have invested: timber, metallurgy, recycling, civil engineering and construction, pharmaceutical and cosmetics, IT & telecomunications, hydrocarbon, finance, tertiary services and many more.

INCENTIVES FOR INVESTORS

The Gabonese Government has granted fiscal incentives and a favourable legal framework for units settling in the SEZ.

0% Corporate income tax for the first ten years 0% Customs duty on import of equipment and machinery for industries 1 Single Window Clearance Authority No restriction on repatriation of profits out of Gabon

GSEZ SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE

1126 HA Multi-sectoral industrial park for economic development

GSEZ provides investors with industrial plots (on freehold basis as well as rent) and they can rely on world-class industrial infrastructure provided at Nkok SEZ.

