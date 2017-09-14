The world’s leading trade fair for the wood sector, LIGNA in Hanover closed on 26 May. With an order inflow of 47 million euros, the Weinig Group was one of the winners from the event. Under the motto “THINK WEINIG”, the market leader in machines and systems for solid wood and panel processing presented a new trade fair concept, sharing a 4,000 m2 stand with group company and panel specialists Holz-Her for the first time. Customers and interested parties from 90 countries filled the trade fair stand on all five days of the event.

The new W4.0 digital standard, via which the Weinig Group provides forward-looking responses to the challenges of networked production, met with particular demand from the international audience. Weinig used linked production lines to demonstrate solutions for the entire value chain.

Order inflow rose by 16% compared with the previous year and this gratifying trend has continued into 2017. Orders to the end of April showed 17% growth while revenues rose by as much as 21%. With the excellent LIGNA sales of 47 million euros behind us, the Weinig Group is very confident of achieving the order inflow total of 471 million euros targeted for 2017.

Following the meeting, Chairman of the Supervisory Board Thomas Bach visited the Weinig Group stand in Hall 27. “After the excellent results in 2016 and the extremely successful start to the 2017 financial year, the Supervisory Board has made investment decisions that lay the foundations to further strengthen the Weinig Group’s leading position.