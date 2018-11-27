The woodworking industry extends their full support to NuernbergMesse India

DelhiWood is Asia’s largest sourcing platform for furniture manufacturers, wood-based handicraft makers, saw millers, craftsmen, woodworking professionals, builders, architects and interior designers in the region.

The show floor of DelhiWood will span more than 40,000 square metres of woodworking machinery, materials, components and technology solutions.

Highlights of DELHIWOOD 2019:

600+ Exhibitors, 12 Country pavilions/ Group participations

40,000 square metres of Exhibition Space

Product and Technique demonstrations of 300 woodworking machines

Seminars and Forums to offer business opportunities for visiting manufacturers

Workshops and interactive platforms for architects, interior designers and builders

30,000+ Woodworking Professionals are expected to visit

100+ Media Representatives will attend the show

For further information and updates, please visit www.delhi-wood.com

For space reservation, please email your space requirement to concerned Project in-charge:

Hall 14, 15 & Outdoor: Pradeep Kumar G, +91 99860 66910,

pradeepkumar.gopal@nm-india.com

Hall 9, 10, 11 & 12: Belliappa M K +91 99160 92922,

belliappa.mk@nm-india.com

Country Pavilions & International Participation:

Partha Pran Bhagawati: +91 99860 61956, parthapran.bhagawati@nm-india.com