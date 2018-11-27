The woodworking industry extends their full support to NuernbergMesse India
DelhiWood is Asia’s largest sourcing platform for furniture manufacturers, wood-based handicraft makers, saw millers, craftsmen, woodworking professionals, builders, architects and interior designers in the region.
The show floor of DelhiWood will span more than 40,000 square metres of woodworking machinery, materials, components and technology solutions.
Highlights of DELHIWOOD 2019:
- 600+ Exhibitors, 12 Country pavilions/ Group participations
- 40,000 square metres of Exhibition Space
- Product and Technique demonstrations of 300 woodworking machines
- Seminars and Forums to offer business opportunities for visiting manufacturers
- Workshops and interactive platforms for architects, interior designers and builders
- 30,000+ Woodworking Professionals are expected to visit
- 100+ Media Representatives will attend the show
For further information and updates, please visit www.delhi-wood.com
For space reservation, please email your space requirement to concerned Project in-charge:
Hall 14, 15 & Outdoor: Pradeep Kumar G, +91 99860 66910,
pradeepkumar.gopal@nm-india.com
Hall 9, 10, 11 & 12: Belliappa M K +91 99160 92922,
belliappa.mk@nm-india.com
Country Pavilions & International Participation:
Partha Pran Bhagawati: +91 99860 61956, parthapran.bhagawati@nm-india.com