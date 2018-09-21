Exclusive interview articles containing expert views and opinions expressed by eminent leaders in GABON woodworking industries.

AFRICA VIEW SA

1. Modern Woodwork: We congratulate you & your esteemed Company for setting up the State of the Art factory in SEZ at Nkok, Gabon. Readers would like to know more about products manufactured & exported by AFRICA VIEW SA.

We manufacture OKOUME VENEER for Commercial use (PLYWOOD AND DOORS) for speciality markets across 4 continents spanning over 14 countries. The veneers manufactured by us are made to order as per the application of the final product. The plywood made from our veneer is mainly used in Yachts, Railways, Speciality Packing boxes (Cigar, Tea etc.)

2. What had been the motivation to start a factory in Gabon.

Okoume is the single largest sustainable species available for the Faces of Plywood owing to its attractive appearance. We looked at opportunities in other countries like Vietnam, Burma, Cameroon, Congo and many more but decided to set up a unit in GSEZ Gabon due to the ease of doing business and availability of good quality sustainable supply of Timber. GSEZ has been instrumental in allotment of the forest to us from the Government of Gabon.

3. Which are the important markets for your products? What are your future plans?

The most important market for us are the European Markets (France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Netherlands to name a few). For the future in the near term we are installing a saw mill for the Hardwood that is harvested in our forest and a plywood unit.

4. Setting up a new business in a foreign country should have been a mammoth task. How did you manage various approvals for setting up the factory? How do you rate the ease of doing business in Nkok SEZ?

Thinking about setting up new business in Africa – looked to be difficult but with the support of GSEZ, Olam and the goverment authorities at the unique Single Window Clearance, it was done within 48 hours. The Single window Building is a unique concept in the GSEZ wherein all the government authorities are under one roof to help investors get all the approvals required to set up the business in GSEZ. We personally are extremely happy and satisfied with the ease of doing business in GSEZ!!

Company Profile:

Africa View Group – was set up in the year 2006 by Mr. Rajesh Shrishrimal with an idea of trading in agricultural commodities like Raw Cashew Nut, Shea nut, Cocoa etc from Africa. The group always looked at having a manufacturing base in Africa wherein there was no shortage of Raw material and decided to install a Veneer manufacturing unit in GSEZ.

Darshan Mechanical & Engineering Works

1. Modern Woodwork: We congratulate you & your esteemed Company for exhibiting at first Edition of GABON WOODSHOW. Readers would like to know more about machinery manufactured & exported by Darshan Mechanical & Engineering Works.

Our years of expertise in effectively incorporating latest technologies and continuously improvising on our offerings have made us a well known exporter, manufacturer of a varied range of wood peeling machines.

2. Modern Woodwork: What had been the motivation to participate in Gabon Woodshow 2018?

As we all know that gabon is next wood hub and we are the Manufacturers & Exporters of log peeling machines and gabon have many investors from India, China & Europe. So we got market under one roof that is the main reason.

3. Modern Woodwork: Which kind of Companies in GSEZ and Africa are the important target market Companies for your machines?

Mainly we target those industries who are manufacturing face veneer.

4. Modern Woodwork: What is your feedback regarding visitors in first edition of Gabon Woodshow ? What is the potential for your kind of machinery in GABON and African Market?

As I think we are having a very bright future because we have done a very good & hard homework towards new technology and maintaining it with high technical standards, so that our customers once buy and they always ask for Darshan log peeling.

Company Profile:

Wood serves a lot of purposes in the industrial sector. In the manufacturing of wood furniture and several other wood products, Log Peeling Machine and Wood Peeling Machines are extremely crucial. To cater to the escalating demand for quality wood Peeling Machines, Darshan Mechanical & Engineering Works, came into existence in the year 1985. Our years of expertise in effectively incorporating latest technologies and continuously improvising on our offerings have made us a well known exporter, manufacturer, wholesaler/distributor, supplier and trader of a varied range of wood peeling machines.

Evergreen Gabon

1. Modern Woodwork: We congratulate you & your esteemed Company for setting up the State of the Art factory in SEZ at Nkok, Gabon. Readers would like to know more about products manufactured & exported by Evergreen Gabon.

Thanks for your appreciation. Right now we are manufacturing best quality of Okoume Face Veneer & we would be like to inform you that in future we are planning to manufacture all types of furniture.

2. Modern Woodwork: What had been the motivation to start a factory in Gabon ?

We are trying to expand huge business in Gabon and we aim to make company name famous in all over world.

3. Modern Woodwork: Which are the important markets for your products? What are your future plans?

Our main products market are India, Morocco, Dubai. In current year we have order from China, Europe, Singapore also and we are trying to sell our products all over the world.

4. Modern Woodwork: Setting up a new business in a foreign country should have been a mammoth task. How did you manage various approvals for setting up the factory? How do you rate the ease of doing business in Nkok SEZ?

Right now we are focused to establish business in Gabon, due to easily available facilities here. In future we are planning to run our business in Europe as well as in other suitable country.

Company Profile:

Evergreen Gabon Manufactured Okoume Face Veneer in difference type of Thickness.

Kalyan Industries

1. Modern Woodwork: We congratulate you & your esteemed Company for exhibiting at first Edition of GABON WOODSHOW. Readers would like to know more about machinery manufactured & exported by Kalyan Industries.

Our presence in African market is already there for the last more than two decades. We have been supplying in 5 – 6 African Countries. Our major products are Veneer Dryer, Veneer Band Dryer, Hydraulic Rotary Peeling Machine 8feet & 4 feet size, Spindleless Peeling Machine, Double Dimension Saw (D.D.Saw) machine, Automatic Plywood Double Sizer Machine, Guillotine Jointer etc..

2. Modern Woodwork: What had been the motivation to participate in Gabon Woodshow?

Gabon is becoming Veneer manufacturing hub. We being specialist in the manufacturing of Veneer making machines took us to participate in the show.

3. Modern Woodwork : Which kind of Companies in GSEZ and Africa are the important target market Companies for your machines ?

We look at it as a small but reasonable market for our type of machines.

4. Modern Woodwork: What is your feedback regarding visitors in first edition of Gabon Woodshow? What is the potential for your kind of machinery in GABON and African Market?

Since there are many companies making face veneer. So our target is to sell Veneer making machines which is fortunately our major and core business. Our major manufactured machines are Veneer Dryer, Veneer Band Dryer, Hydraulic Rotary Peeling Machine, Spindleless Rotary Peeling machine, Clipper Machine, Guillotine Jointer, D.D.Saw machine, Peeling Knife Grinder Machine, Knives, etc.

Company Profile:

Kalyan Industries is most reputed Plywood Machinery Manufacturer. Kalyan has completed 66successful years providing machinery & satisfactory after sales service to its customers. We are constantly upgrading the range of machines with latest innovation & technology and have steadily grown over these years. Kalyan offers total solution to Plywood Industry and is catering to all conglomeratesin Plywood Industry.

Our major manufacturing products are Veneer Dryers, Rotary Peeling & Spindleless Machines, Knives, Double Dimensions Saws, Guillotine Jointer, Peeling Knife Grinders, Seasoning Kilns, Glue Spreaders, Wide Belt Sanders etc etc.

Maruti Gabon

1. Modern Woodwork: We congratulate you & your esteemed Company for setting up the State of the Art factory in SEZ at Nkok, Gabon. Readers would like to know more about products manufactured & exported by MARUTI [Gabon].

Maruti Gabon is manufacturing school furniture for Gabon for the time being. We are in discussion with many buyers in USA and Europe including wholesalers and chain retail stores for export of furniture. Some of the discussions are on final stage. We expect to deal with Europe clients in coming future.

2. Modern Woodwork: What had been the motivation to start a factory in Gabon.

We are in Gabon since 2012. The main reason to setup a furniture factory in Gabon is availability of extra ordinary quality of timber. Other reasons are ease to deal with administration with single window facilities, Established democracy and less crime rate.

3. Modern Woodwork: Which are the important markets for your products? What are your future plans?

Our target to produce better quality furniture and to maintain quality to deal with USA, Europe and China buyers.

4. Modern Woodwork: Setting up a new business in a foreign country should have been a mammoth task. How did you manage various approvals for setting up the factory? How do you rate the ease of doing business in Nkok SEZ?

We found setting up a new business in NKOK GSEZ was easier as compared to India. The single window has all the government offices under one roof. Various approvals were just a procedure but never were a problem.

Company Profile:

Maruti Gabon is a company with four partners. All the partners are having an experience of 10 years in furniture manufacturing in India and export to abroad. The various species and quality of timber available in Gabon attracted us to setup a furniture manufacturing unit in Gabon. Less transit time to Europe was also cause of attraction.

Magal Wood Industries

1. Modern Woodwork: We congratulate you & your esteemed Company for setting up the State of the Art factory in SEZ at Nkok, Gabon. Readers would like to know more about furniture products manufactured & exported by MAGAL WOOD.

Magal Wood, is an Industrial Carpentry located in Gabon Special Economic Zone. To this end, MWI offers to its prospects, Wood Processing, Trading, Manufacture of furniture, Exports of wood and derivatives. All of its products are made with 100% Made in Gabon dried Essences.

2. Modern Woodwork: What had been the motivation to start a factory in Gabon.

The motivation that has boosted MWI to start a plant in Gabon is that GABON in the sub-region has a good positioning in terms of diversification, quality of the Essences, also with the construction of an economic zone, benefits to meet at the request of the markets.

3. Modern Woodwork: Which are the important markets for your furniture products? What are your future plans?

The important markets of MWI, are the local market in AFRICA : (public orders, individuals, entrepreneurs) and international. With diversification, Magal Wood Industries wants to build strong partnerships that ensure win-win negotiations. This will allow us to be the leader in the sector of Industrial Joinery in AFRICA.

4. Modern Woodwork: Creating a new business in Gabon NKOK should have been a gigantic task. How did you manage the different approvals for plant installation? How do you rate the ease of doing business in Nkok’s SEZ?

As any enterprise the beginning is not easy but with the grace of GOD MWI with our determined collaborators always tries to overcome the obstacles also with the good cooperation and the trust of the partners like GSEZ, BERNABE GABON and still other than we could settle down. This creation also results from the Administrative Authority which facilitated our integration, today it spares the efforts to facilitate the business of the operators in the ZERP of NKOK.

Company Profile:

MAGAL WOOD INDUSTRIES IN GABON is a company that has strongly asserted its expertise in the field of wood processing and its derivatives in Gabon in (CENTRAL AFRICA).

With this in mind, MAGAL WOOD strives to develop a modern factory in 2nd and 3rd transformation of wood and its derivatives.

Furniture Manufacturing; Trade, export of furniture and lumber, and continues to shape the industry with the best technology and expertise in sawn timber and intends to market its products to local African markets as well as the international market and contributes greatly to the creation of products “Made in Gabon”

Resurgent Gabon SEZ Timber

1. Modern Woodwork: We congratulate you & your esteemed Company for setting up the State of the Art factory in SEZ at Nkok, Gabon. Readers would like to know more about products manufactured & exported by Resurgent Gabon SEZ Timber.

Currently we are into 1st and 2nd level of transformation of wood. We are exporting sawn timber to various destinations, primarily Europe, North Africa, Middle East, North America and South East Asia. We have also developed trading unit for various veneer and furniture export to various destination with our partners.

2. Modern Woodwork: What had been the motivation to start a factory / Timber Company in Gabon.

The resource richness of Gabon was a big motivational factor. There is gap between the demand and supply for tropical timber and we wanted to place us in a manner that it benefits all the stakeholders-forest owners-community-environment-end users.

3. Modern Woodwork : Which are the important markets for your products? What are your future plans?

Our prime markets are Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal, Dominican Republic, UAE, Kuwait, Vietnam, Libya and Taiwan. We plan to do outdoor furniture and decking in the near future.

4. Modern Woodwork: Setting up a new business in a foreign country should have been a mammoth task. How did you manage various approvals for setting up the factory? How do you rate the ease of doing business in Nkok SEZ?

To sum up, GSEZ understood the difficulty of the investor and we became the 1st investor of GSEZ to start production and export of timber. In the scale of 1-10 I would give GSEZ-9 for facilitating the business process in SEZ, NKOK.

Company Profile:

We are the first company to export from GSEZ. Our flexibility to work with different partners makes us the first choice among all stakeholders. Our client base ranges from scandinavian countries, mediterranean countries, far east and middle east is testimony to our values “Easiest timber company to deal with in GABON”

Otim Veneer

1. Modern Woodwork: We congratulate you & your esteemed Company for setting up the State of the Art factory in SEZ at Nkok, Gabon. Readers would like to know more about products manufactured & exported by OTIM VENEER SRL.

We are currently running a face veneer unit having a capacity of 24,000 cbm per annum. The plywood boasts a capacity of 12,000 cbm per annum. We plan to increase this capacity to 24,000 cbm in the next 3 years.

2. Modern Woodwork: What had been the motivation to start a factory in Gabon.

Timber is an integral part of our industry. We were looking to develop an alternative for Gurjan/Kerving. Gabon boasts a forest of 22.8 million Ha with Okoume being the major species. Another key advantage of Gabon were its political stability and sustainable forests enabling us for a long term vision.

3. Modern Woodwork: Which are the important markets for your products? What are your future plans?

India, Europe and USA being our primary market for Okoume face veneers. For the plywood we export to Middle East and African countries. In future we would like to expand our plywood capacity but we have a long term vision to study the possibilities of sliced veneers or decorative plywood.

4. Modern Woodwork: Setting up a new business in a foreign country should have been a mammoth task. How did you manage various approvals for setting up the factory? How do you rate the ease of doing business in Nkok SEZ?

Going into Africa and starting is never easy. But thanks to Olam and Nkok with the Single Window concept documentation was made extremely swift. With Olam now supporting us for the logs and logistics we are extremely optimistic that our business will grow and can invest further in Gabon.

Company Profile:

Otim Veneer started its operations in December 2014 as the first face veneer unit in Gabon producing for Indian market. The company has grown from exporting to India and now penetrating into European and US market. A new plywood unit also running for Middle East and CEMAC.

Solid Wood Gabon

1. Modern Woodwork: We congratulate you & your Esteemed Company for setting up the State of the Art factory in SEZ at Nkok, Gabon. Readers would like to know more about products manufactured & exported by SOLID WOOD.

Thank you on behalf of Everest Ply Group. We are into production of Okoume Veneer which is being widely accepted worldwide for production of plywood. Of late Indian Plywood manufactures have also shown lot of interest in this veneer for their plywood Production.

2. Modern Woodwork : What had been the motivation to start a factory in Gabon?

We are into the Veneer manufacturing Industry Since last 25 years. Having our factory in Vizag, Pondicherry, Myanmar, Laos & Gabon. We could sense the scarcity of wood in Myanmar & other S.E. Asian Countries. I thus choose Gabon. Gabon has potentials to provide Timber on long term sustainable basis due to its forest management plan & strict rules on forestry.

3. Modern Woodwork: Which are the important markets for your products? What are your future plans?

India of course will be the biggest market for us. Our main motive to come to Gabon is to continue our supplies to our customers in India. We would also look forward to supply to other countries as and when the opportunities knock. We have been supplying to other Asian Countries as well.

4. Modern Woodwork: Setting up a new business in a foreign country should have been a mammoth task. How did you manage various approvals for setting up the factory ? How do you rate the ease of doing business in Nkok SEZ?

Whenever we walk out of our comfort zone, there is bound to be a hardship .Initially there was challenge to come & set up a company in a non English speaking country where everyone you meet are stranger.

But I acknowledge my sincerer thank to Olam & their team who served us everything in a platter. Without their support we can never imagine shifting here & running business. Now there are more than 20 Indian companies in Veneer production because of hard work of Olam. We can get all approvals for simple window clearance system & it is not difficult. I would say it is very simple to get all licenses & approvals.

Company Profile:

SOLID WOOD is 2nd generation of family working business since 1975 . We started with trading up plywood and entered manufacturing of plywood / veneer . Since then, our Group has established factories in 5 different locations in India ,besides factory at Myanmar, Laos & Gabon. In Gabon, we have the capability and ability to produce Okoume veneer of various thickness and sizes. Our aim is to deliver highest quality products to meet our customer satisfaction.

Sun Veneer Zerp

1. Modern Woodwork: We congratulate you & your esteemed Company for setting up the State of the Art factory in SEZ at Nkok, Gabon. Readers would like to know more about products manufactured & exported by SUN VENEER.

Thanks for visiting our stall at Gabon wood show. We are at the moment manufacturing and exporting 3mm okume face veneer. We are exporting graded as well as mix grade material.

2. Modern Woodwork: What had been the motivation to start a factory in Gabon.

As we all know that there are problems in gurjan face veneer (shortage, quality issues and high price) and Gabon being an upcoming investment friendly country with assured long time timber supply makes us invest in Gabon.

3. Modern Woodwork : Which are the important markets for your products? What are your future plans?

Okume face is well accepted all over the world. I am mainly concentrating on Indian market as demand is growing day by day. I am planning to put up a new unit to cater for European market also.

4. Modern Woodwork: Setting up a new business in a foreign country should have been a mammoth task. How did you manage various approvals for setting up the factory? How do you rate the ease of doing business in Nkok SEZ?

Setting up business was not so difficult as much we thought as we have single window facility in GSEZ. We got all our approvals done through them in time. It is easy to do business in NKOK GSEZ as everything from log supply to logistics to clearing of containers is in house.

Company Profile:

We, “Sun Veneer Zerp” is leading name in in the world. We are Located in Gabon the continent of Africa, and having a Modern machines equipped factory with the best infrastructure there .offering best array of Face Veneer. Our experts are best in this realm.

The offered Face Veneer are made by our experts with the use of best quality machines. The offered array is best in class made with the use of best Raw Material.

Woods International

1. Modern Woodwork: We congratulate you & your esteemed Company for setting up the State of the Art factory in SEZ at Nkok, Gabon. Readers would like to know more about products manufactured & exported by WOODS INTERNATIONAL.

We are manufacturing at present Okoume face veneer using rotary peeling technology. We also manufacture Veneer from other Species such as AIYLE, ILOMBA, SAPELI etc on special orders. we are exporting Veneer of different thicknesses,Sizes and Quality all Over the World. Our current Capacity of Manufacturing is 2000 CBM which we are expecting to double in next few months.

2. Modern Woodwork: What had been the motivation to start a factory in Gabon.

Well, Our Motivation to start a Factory in Gabon was-

1) Gabon is the only African Country that has been Politically stable and Secured from Last 50 years.

2) It has sustainable and legal forest practices that have 90% of the worlds Okoume.

3) The local currency of Gabon “CFA” is pecked to Euro which makes it stable.

4) Gabon special economic zone (“GSEZ”) was the best location with an excellent infrastructure, single window Clearence approach, tax benefits and ease of doing business .

5) GSEZ Team which is always ready to support with solutions.

3. Modern Woodwork: Which are the important markets for your products? What are your future plans?

We would like to target all International markets where there is a demand for the FACE AND CORE VENEER AS OKOUME IS THE BEST and most widely accepted SPECIES FOR VENEER. We are already expanding to some new markets like KOREA. Our future plans are making Plywood, Sliced Decorative Veneer.

We are also exploring setting up a saw mill and exploring options of sending sawn Okoume to India , availability of Miranti from Malaysia is becoming constrained and also its price in Indian market is increasing after the ban on export of logs from Malaysia. Okoume sawn already is in big demand in China and Europe for door and window manufacturing.

4. Modern Woodwork: Setting up a new business in a foreign country should have been a mammoth task. How did you manage various approvals for setting up the factory? How do you rate the ease of doing business in Nkok SEZ?

Approvals have not been difficult and its fast because of single window clearence. Company registration and bank account can be opened in 2 days other approvals come, in the mean time construction of factory can be started and before a company comes into production all approvals are complete. I would give a 5 star rating for ease of doing business in NKOK.