An extraordinary start to the show for Biesse at Ligna 2017, with record numbers which reflect the enormous success of the Pesaro-based colossus, with a stand spanning more than 5000 square meters at the Hanover trade fair, and increase of 37.3% in consolidated turnover, with a 14.2% rise in orders received and a 199.4% increase in net income recorded by the Group for the first quarter of 2017.

“We started 2017 with an exceptionally strong first quarter compared to the same period of last year; it is worth pointing out, however, that the results for the coming quarters will join together to make up the numbers for the current year, all of which will go towards meeting the goals in our plan. That being said, such a strong start is of course particularly pleasing on the eve of the biennial trade fair (Ligna – Hanover 22-26 May) for the wood sector: The Group has registered the best ever turnover, margins and NFP for a first quarter” – commented the General Manager of Biesse, Stefano Porcellini, at the meeting of the Board of Directors.

More than 40 fully-functioning technologies are on display at the trade fair, designed for companies of all sizes that work with wood and other materials, enabling them to discover how the digital factory can change the way they design and produce objects, through integrated, complex solutions that are easy to use. Biesse is committed to transforming customer factories into digital factories, which enable them to benefit from the opportunities offered by being Industry 4.0 ready.

Visitor turnout in the Services area bears testament to the success of Biesse’s investment in various advanced digital projects and tools, MKC – Machine Knowledge Center – and Parts portal, designed to provide customers with the possibility to obtain ever greater value from their machines, thanks to an increasingly direct connection with the company, and the professionalism and experience that characterises it.

The Housing area was also the focus of major interest, with turnkey technological solutions and projects for the production of doors, windows, beams and lamellar walls, exhibited at a dedicated stand in Hall 13, as well as on the Group’s main stand.

The Biesse Collection also made a sparkling début, with this range of branded clothing and merchandising capturing the style, the practicality and the exclusivity of the brand. The range includes a host of everyday items, clothing and accessories for adults and children, as well as pieces for the home and for the office, and for play and leisure time. On the first day of Ligna (May 22nd), the collection.biessegroup.com site was launched, enabling visitors to buy products, view the real-time availability of all the items, and check out the constantly-updated catalogue. At the trade fair, the launch of the Biesse Collection has been combined with support for a charitable cause – indeed, all of the profit from the products sold on the LIGNA stand will be donated in full to the Fondazione Francesca Rava NPH Italia to help fund a project for the reconstruction of a school in Cascia.

BIESSE S.p.A. – Biesse Group is a global leader in the technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic and metal. It designs, manufactures, and distributes machines, integrated systems, and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames, and components for the construction, ship-building, and aerospace industries. It invests on average 14 million Euro per year in R&D, boasting over 200 registered patents. It operates through 9 industrial sites, 37 branches, and 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting 90% of its production. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse SpA has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001, and is currently included in the FTSE IT Mid Cap index. It now counts 3800 employees throughout the world.