The new PUR hot melt adhesive Jowatherm Reaktant® 604.25 shows superior bonding results in window profile wrapping, and provides reliable processes and high initial strength in combination with new primers from Jowat.

For many years, the tried and proven adhesive systems from Jowat consisting of powerful PUR hot melts and primers have met the high demands in window profile wrapping. The growing variety of substrates and decor materials as well as bigger variations in the surface tension of the foils required a new adhesive. Characterised by a superior range of adhesion, Jowatherm Reaktant® 604.25 is the logical development of this product group.

The significantly higher initial strength due to a considerably shorter open time of the new PUR hot melt ensures reliable processes and a high quality of the end product – even at higher line speeds and with rigid foils. Therefore, Jowatherm Reaktant® 604.25 plays a major role in maximising the efficiency of laminating processes. In addition, the adhesive can be molten and processed at lower temperatures, which reduces the thermal stress on the adhesive as well as on the thermoplastic foil, and facilitates more reliable processes of a higher quality.

Jowat SE with headquarters in Detmold is one of the leading suppliers of industrial adhesives. The supplier of all adhesive groups is manufacturing over 73,000 tons of adhesives per year, with around 1,000 employees and 21 subsidiaries.