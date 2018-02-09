2016 edition figures
- 441 exhibitors, 122 from abroad
- 29,189 net square meters
- 17,415 unique visitors, 14.2% more than in 2014
- 29.1% share of international visitors
Halls 1 – 3
Machinery, accessories and tools for the furniture industry, especially for panel processing, machinery for surface finishing and related products, hardware and fittings, semi-finished materials and accessories for the furniture industry
Hall 2
Machinery, accessories and tools for solid wood processing, semifinished solid wood products, hardware and fittings
Hall 4
Forest machinery, vehicles and equipment. Machinery, accessories and tools for rimary wood processing, timber. Technology for construction timber, design and engineering, construction materials and products.
Promotion for Italian visitors
- Multiple mailings of the printed brochure to a database of potential visitors including 40,000 contacts
- Entrance ticket mailed to visitors of the previous twoeditions
- Newsletter and direct mailing to a database of potential visitors including 26,000 units
- Distribution of press releases to a media database
- xylexpo.com and communication on social networks (Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter)
- Telemarketing on a selected database including 10,000 contacts
- Campaign on daily press, industry media, websites
- Radio campaign
- Outdoor campaign
Promotion for international visitors
- Promotion network including 50 foreign offices (ICE, Chambers of Commerce, local agencies)
- xylexpo.com and communications on social networks (Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter)
- Campaign on industry media and websites
- Multiple mailings of the printed brochure to a database of potential visitors including 30,000 contacts
- Distribution of advertising materials at major international exhibitions
- Newsletter and direct mailing to a database of potential visitors including 40,000 units
- Distribution of press releases to a media database
ICE special programm
- Advertising campaign in international magazines
- Web campaign
- Incoming program
- International roadshow
Why Xylexpo 2018
Tradition: This year Xylexpo is celebrating its 50° anniversary
Satisfaction: In 2016, 86% of exhibitors were satisfied with the number of visitors and quality of the event
Relevance: Xylexpo is included in the Italian plan for trade fair promotion and is supported by Mise (Italian Ministry of Economic Development