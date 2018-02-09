2016 edition figures

441 exhibitors, 122 from abroad

29,189 net square meters

17,415 unique visitors, 14.2% more than in 2014

29.1% share of international visitors

Halls 1 – 3

Machinery, accessories and tools for the furniture industry, especially for panel processing, machinery for surface finishing and related products, hardware and fittings, semi-finished materials and accessories for the furniture industry

Hall 2

Machinery, accessories and tools for solid wood processing, semifinished solid wood products, hardware and fittings

Hall 4

Forest machinery, vehicles and equipment. Machinery, accessories and tools for rimary wood processing, timber. Technology for construction timber, design and engineering, construction materials and products.

Promotion for Italian visitors

Multiple mailings of the printed brochure to a database of potential visitors including 40,000 contacts

Entrance ticket mailed to visitors of the previous twoeditions

Newsletter and direct mailing to a database of potential visitors including 26,000 units

Distribution of press releases to a media database

xylexpo.com and communication on social networks (Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter)

Telemarketing on a selected database including 10,000 contacts

Campaign on daily press, industry media, websites

Radio campaign

Outdoor campaign

Promotion for international visitors

Promotion network including 50 foreign offices (ICE, Chambers of Commerce, local agencies)

xylexpo.com and communications on social networks (Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter)

Campaign on industry media and websites

Multiple mailings of the printed brochure to a database of potential visitors including 30,000 contacts

Distribution of advertising materials at major international exhibitions

Newsletter and direct mailing to a database of potential visitors including 40,000 units

Distribution of press releases to a media database

ICE special programm

Advertising campaign in international magazines

Web campaign

Incoming program

International roadshow

Why Xylexpo 2018

Tradition: This year Xylexpo is celebrating its 50° anniversary

Satisfaction: In 2016, 86% of exhibitors were satisfied with the number of visitors and quality of the event

Relevance: Xylexpo is included in the Italian plan for trade fair promotion and is supported by Mise (Italian Ministry of Economic Development