Wood-Mizer’s knowledge of customer needs in international markets has delivered a sawmill that is the best that both narrow and wideband technologies have to offer.

Wood-Mizer’s WB2000 features heavy-duty construction, low maintenance requirements, and efficient operation. The WB2000 uses wideband 75 mm blades or 100 mm stellite-tipped blades. When using 75 mm blades (available with 22.22 mm and 28.50 mm tooth spacing) the sawmill is especially cost-efficient in terms of blade maintenance costs. To ensure the best visibility of the cutting and log handling processes we offer an optional live-feed video system with two cameras as standard, expandable up to four cameras.

The PRO version of the sawmill uses an automatic PLC setworks system, and optionally features adjustable blade speed so the operator can change the blade speed depending on the species of wood being cut. This option is usually only available on more expensive machines, and is key to successfully sawing various kinds of wood on the same machine.

The 12-inch touch-screen displays various parameters such as the dimensions of the material, current head height, feed position and main engine power. To adjust these parameters, the operator simply has to use the touch screen to enter new settings.

The modern, heavy-duty bed has a log capacity of up to 6 tonnes. The massive twin C-channel steel beams that make up the frame are 400 mm tall by 110 mm wide. All hydraulic log handling functions – such as the log clamps, chain turners, power rollers, side supports and hold-down clamps – are modular, and can be moved to different bunks as needed.

The WB2000 can be used as a standalone sawmill to fully process a log, or in addition to an existing business to process irregular logs or to produce custom orders that the existing equipment is not suited for. Thanks to the various hydraulic packages and bed lengths, the sawmill is very versatile. It can saw large diameter softwood, hardwood and tropical logs from 2.4 meters up to 12 meters.

2017 Product Releases

New products from Wood-Mizer last year included the full TITAN range of wideband and high-throughput sawmilling equipment and lines, the LX450 and LX100 twin-rail sawmills, Wood-Mizer TOOLS circular sawblades and frame saw blades, and more.

New Products in 2018

Stay tuned! The new and affordable EG100 twin-blade edger is available now. More new products are coming in 2018 – workshop and high production moulders, planers and more wood processing machines are on their way!