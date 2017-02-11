JAI Product Details

Edge banders are mainly required for producing straight panels. And these advanced –tech heavy duty machines suit the Indian working condition. It gives precise application of linear or straight edge banding and round cornering for materials like veneer, melamine, PVC or ABS.

Model # J-4700.in – (Auto) Edge Bander

Pre – Milling:

An optimal unit for panel edge pre-milling with two high frequency compact motors.

Individual pneumatic cylinder for perfect prepares the panel for gluing. Smoothes the panel for achieving perfect joint line of the edge.

The Feed Track:

Robust feed chain & conveyor system with German gearbox gives straight movement & effective pressure on small / big panels.

Edge Scraping & Anti Adhesion Liquid:

Gives the best finishing touch to the PVC/ABS edges, leaving no trimming marks on the panel. Unit complete with rotating copiers. In order to prevent glue to adhere on panel, this liquid is sprayed to lower & upper edge surface of the panel.

• Sturdy built heavy-duty machine to suit Indian working condition for precise application of edge banding material. • Innovative pre-melting sensor operated glue tank having glue drop system which consumes less than 50% glue, compare to other Edge banders, which results to increase in profits. • Three edge banding pressure rollers actuated by pneumatic cylinders gives adequate pressure on edge for effective banding. • All electronic & pneumatic parts are from well known international brands Schneider & Janatics. • Easy accessible, user friendly control panel positioned at machine infeed for quick operations.

Model # J-5100PRc.in – (Auto) Edge Bander

Pre – Milling:

An optimal unit for panel edge pre-milling with two high frequency compact motors. Individual pneumatic cylinder for perfect prepares the panel for gluing. Smoothes the panel for achieving perfect joint line of the edge.

Gluing, Banding & Edge Cutting:

Innovative pre-melting sensor operated glue tank having glue drop system to automatically maintain require glue level in tank, so glue spreading roller provides precise & consistent glue application without glue overheating to avoid wastage of glue, which result into less than 50% consumption of glue, compare to other Edge banders.

Perfect adhesion to the applied edge with 3 pressure rollers actuated by pneumatic cylinders & gas spring.

Heavy duty knife with pneumatic pressure cuts the edge banding materials up to 50mm height & 3mm thickness.

End Cutting, Fine Trimming & Round Cornering:

Compact and powerful high frequency two motors guarantees best finish on edge, sliding on two prismatic guide ways with recirculation ball bearings.

Trimmer 2R cutter for PVC/ABS gives perfect rounding on edge of straight, chamfered and regular post formed panel.

Buffing: Independently adjustable buffing wheels, for cleaning & polishing of the panel edges.

Control Panel: Easy accessible user friendly Smart Touch PLC control panel positioned at machine in-feed, for easy & quick operations.

Model # J-5500PRc.in – (Auto) Edge Bander

Salient Features:

Sturdy built heavy-duty machine to suit Indian working condition for precise application of edge banding material.

Edging wooden strip up to 12mm

Robust feed chain & conveyor system with German gearbox (with long life synthetics lubricant) for effective pressure on panels.

Pre-heating at infeed fence, to remove moisture from panel.

Pre-milling unit smooth the panel for achieving perfect joint line of the edge.

High performance machine with feeding speed 14 m/min gives more production.

Innovative pre-melting sensor operated glue tank having glue drop system which consumes less than 50% glue, compare to other Edge banders, which results to increase in profits.

No setting required to change thin to thick PVC edge band.

Very easy to change over from PVC to wooden.

Three edge banding pressure rollers actuated by pneumatic cylinders gives adequate pressure on edge for effective banding.

High frequency compact motors sliding on prismatic guide ways for perfect finishing with trouble free performance.

Grooving unit to make groove on lower panel surface.

Easy accessible, user friendly Smart Touch PLC control panel positioned at machine infeed, for quick operations.

All electronic & pneumatic parts are from well known international brands.

Very easy to operate & nominal setting required during operation.

Low maintenance m/c, easy available cost effective spares, best service support.

Model # J-2103.in – Triple Head Multi Boring



This machine is useful for vertical and horizontal drilling to the surface or edge of the work piece. “Offering multiple application, flexibility and high-productivity”

Salient Features:

Semi automatic boring machine equipped with 1 horizontal & 2 rotating vertical boring heads (0-90°) with 21 spindles for executing holes in a line the wardrobe side processing.

Easy setting with quick & precision boring.

Quick change spindle chucks

Strengthened frame to hold boring heads.

Pneumatic cylinder for head tilting of the tiltable head.

Locking system for vertical heads.

Anti-sliding working table.

Adequate and effective pneumatic clamps.

Turret wheel to regulate drilling depth.

Drill feed can be controlled.

Elegantly designed, electro pneumatic control panel.

Foot switch for convenient operation of the m/c.

The two vertical heads can slide away from each other depending on the center distance required between them. They can also be rotated by 90° giving more locational positioning.

The aluminum fence has 4 reference stops that slide on support rollers for smooth positioning. This makes it easy to feed long work piece.

Boring depth adjustment can be easy & quick setting of horizontal boring head.

Auxiliary support frame gives better solution for long panels.

Note: Models are available in single head & double head also.

Model # J-4230 – Four Side Moulder

Salient Features:

Sturdy built heavy-duty machine to suit Indian working condition for precise application of four side operation in one pass.

Used for mass production of door frames, window frames, wooden floors etc.

Separate motors for each spindle to ensure efficient power transmission.

All spindles are adjustable & their key devices are positioned on front of the machine for convenience.

Powerful drives for the cutter blocks delivers high torque for heavy duty cutting requirements.

Top feed rollers for easy feeding of work piece with vibration in thickness.

Bed lubrication to reduce friction & improve feeding of timbers.

Sealed safety enclose to reduce noise levels, improve extraction and operator safety.

Easy accessible user friendly control panel positioned near the machine in-feed for convenient & quick operation.

Model # J-1540 (A) – Raised Panel Copy Shaper-Auto

Salient Features:

Sturdy built heavy-duty machine to suit Indian working condition for precise application to manufacture raised panel door.

An arched panel or matching sides of door frame can be produced by easy raising or lowering the roller to the required template level.

All five components of a raised panel door can be produced in less time as compared to other moulder.

Eliminates the setting time due to easy spindle location setting.

Model # J-1824 – Drum Sander

Two sanding drums for coarse and fine sanding in one pass.

User Friendly Control Panel with variable feed speed.

Note: Use Dust Collector with Sander machine for superior performance