Biesse India celebrated its partnership with the Institute of Wood Science & Technology (IWST), Bangalorean institution that is under the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Government of India) on 24th Sep 2018. Among the institutional personalities that took part in the celebration, Stefania Costanza, Consul General of Italy, Amar Joshi, Deputy Secretary General of IICCI, and Surendra Kumar, Director-IWST, together with Biesse India team represented by Sayeed Ahmed (CEO), Stefano Bottene (Sales & Marketing Director) and Gianluca Dolciotti (Director).

This collaboration has led to the establishment of a one-year Diploma in Advanced Woodworking (started on 1st July, 2018). This comprehensive program has been designed for the future operators, technicians and supervisors to impart relevant training in line with industry requirements and also encourages participants to become successful entrepreneurs. The course is affiliated with Furniture & Fittings Skill Council, under National Skill Development Corporation. Well-known brands of woodworking industry in India like Pidilite (glues), Leitz (tooling), Rehau (edges) have evinced keen interest in this program by organizing guest/expert lectures/workshops and by contributing their product samples for students to practice.

AWTC also offers 3 short-term courses of 2 to 4 weeks duration, to impart basic woodworking skills to participants.

Continued economic growth and the increasing aspiration of Indians for better standard of living are both offering a huge potential for the development of woodworking industry. However, the lack of skilled manpower can impede or lessen the positive effects of this process. For this reason, in line with the Group’s vision and as part of Corporate Social Responsibility, Biesse is striving to promote vocational training and technical education in woodworking technologies and processes. Biesse has signed a Memorandum with IWST for a period of five years under which it affirms its commitment to provide the infrastructure viz.: machines, systems, software, rejuvenate and maintain existing equipment and finance to sustain this project.

Diploma in Advanced Woodworking

Duration: One year, offered in 2 semesters with intake in the month of June

Location: Advanced Woodworking Training Centre, IWST, 18th Cross, Malleswaram, Bangalore

Capacity: 30 candidates

Admission Requirements: Pass in Pre-University Course / Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination/XII/ equivalent from a recognised Board

Age: 18 years of age or older

Coverage: ~60% Practical & 40% Theory/Classwork

The course begins with a solid foundation in materials and engineering fundamentals. The first semester focuses on manufacturing aspects with emphasis on conventional woodworking, woodworking machines, systems and finishing processes.

The second semester focuses on joinery and assembly aspects with hands on training exclusively on bSolid 3D CAD CAM software and application software bNest and bCabinet, culminating with exhaustive project work / industrial attachment.

Semester #1:

Module 1: Foundation: Materials

Module 2: Foundation: Engineering

Module 3: Processing using machines

Module 4: Processing using machines & allied processes

Module 5: Systems

Semester #2:

Module 6: Safety

Module 7: Maintenance

Module 8: Assembly & Joinery

Module 9: Advanced Topics

Module 10: Project Work

10.1 Cabinet making (in AWTC) *

10.2 Industrial attachment

* Optional (Any one)

Short Term Courses:

1. Conventional Course (4 Weeks)

2. CNC Course (2 Weeks)

