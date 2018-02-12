Spacewood with its more than two decades experience in the field of modular furniture along with Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo Group’s expertise of more than four decades, bring to India the “Sumai Doors”’ a new concept of Pre-Hung Doors.

The doors are manufactured in a fully automatic state of the art factory with Japanese machines using Engineered Wood. They are supplied as a set with Frames/Architraves and Door panels all in same finish to create absolute appealing aesthetics.

To add to the properties of Natural looks, Zero maintenance and UV protection, Spacewood is proud to announce the “Fire Retardant Doors” for 60min and 30min.

Spacewood have upscaled their technology to offer the Indian door industry fire containment door sets using the Sauerland Cores passing the 1 Hour rating as per BS 476: Part 22: 1987 and or as per IS 3614 Part 2 (1992) .

The specialty of fabricating fire containment door with Sauerland core is that it eliminates use of any inorganic material in the construction like Gypsum board, Cement board or Calcium Silicate or Fiberglass etc making the door light weight and 100% recyclable. With additions of certain accessories one can make the door fire safe; smoke arrestor as well as sound reducing upto 38 dB.

Now for the first time in India builders and architects can avail a triple acting door set which provides for the much necessary fire protection of 60 minutes clubbed with sound reduction of 34dB and clubbed with smoke containment technology.

Sumai doors have low formaldehyde level of E1 which mean they are safe for internal use in residential buildings. These are the most light weight fire doors, highly performance oriented for the 30 and 60 minutes fire rated door category now available in India.