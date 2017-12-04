Saudi Woodworking show, is the international exhibition for wood and woodworking technology, providing an essential avenue for leading manufacturers and suppliers from around the world to connect and engage with thousands of importers, distributers, traders, manufacturers and industry professionals from across the kingdom; facilitating them to leverage the numerous business opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s massive wood market.

The strong demand in the Saudi construction sector as well as the household and offices furniture are driven the demand for wood and wood products to a strong growth, crossing $2.9 billion in 2017. Thus, the 4-day edition will support this potential sector by products, machinery and tools from the globe leading suppliers & manufacturers.

Saudi Woodworking show provides exhibitors with a powerful new platform to showcase the latest technology, products, machinery, accessories, tools and services to the leading players in the wood and woodworking machinery industry in Saudi Market.

Saudi Woodworking show is part of Mega Industrial show “Saudi Industrial Show” and co-located with 3 specialized events, provide maximizes Business Opportunities for Industry Professionals: FABEX Saudi Arabia Exhibition – Saudi Cutting & Welding Expo – Saudi Fasteners & Tools Expo.

More Info. :

https://www.saudiindustrialshow.com/woodworking

Contact: f.aly@arabiangerman.com