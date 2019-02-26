Dubai WoodShow, Middle East’s premier destination for wood specialists, entering into its 14th edition, will continue providing a perfect platform for suppliers, manufacturers and machinery companies to showcase their products, innovative technologies and production scenarios. Dubai WoodShow, which will be held from 12 – 14 March, 2019 at Dubai World Trade Centre will also help its exhibitors to market their large-scale machinery to key players in the wood and woodworking machinery industry.

Dubai WoodShow has always attracted quality visitors from more than 95 countries around the world. It has established a platform for the serious wood professionals (buyers and sellers) to come under one roof. It not only gives the visitors a chance to interact with the experts from the industry but also gives them the unique opportunity to grab lucrative business deals offered from the exhibitors during the course of the exhibition. Dubai WoodShow 2018 featured 300 local and international exhibitors from 100 countries and attracted 9,770 unique visitors.