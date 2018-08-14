FIM 2018 will unite local furniture-makers, interior designers and architects with international providers of materials, tools and components who are looking to expand their reach across the Gulf

FIM will offer the materials, fittings and technologies required to build or upholster any piece of furniture

Organised by team behind INDEX, Big 5 and the Hotel Show, FIM seeks to help manufacturers and design buyers

September’s Dubai event will present a shop-window of base materials and parts, rather than finished products

dmg events – the team behind INDEX, the Big 5 and the Hotel Show Dubai – have announced a brand new interiors event for autumn 2018, aimed at offering Middle East interior design buyers and manufacturers direct access to a massive pool of specialist material and component suppliers.

Announced for September, FIM will seek to account for the needs of those specialising in every stage of the furniture manufacture and supply chain by showcasing all the materials, fittings and technology required to bring any interiors product from concept to reality.

In what is a first of its kind in the region, the three-day event will present a shop-window of base materials and parts, rather than finished products. By gathering hundreds of international suppliers, the show will build a unique one-stop shop for interior professionals looking to obtain every fabric, crafting component or digital solution required to advance their manufacturing process.

Event manager Alaa Al Ush is behind the FIM concept. He explained: “The furniture market has, over the last decade, grown exponentially across the UAE and the Gulf region. A strong economy, considerable governmental support and a young population base, coupled with other secondary factors – centrally large-scale developments in infrastructural, economical, industrial and educational projects – have created a strong platform for the industry to grow to new horizons. Domestic furniture manufacturers are also expanding their capacity to fulfil premium household furniture demand, thus driving the overall furniture market further forward.

“In our eyes, a furniture industry of that size and influence should be able to cater to itself; manufacturers shouldn’t be forced to travel abroad to get a hold of the resources they need. It makes sense to bring the world of components, materials, fixtures and fittings to them, streamlining their procurement process, and that’s exactly what FIM will do.”

The new event – which is currently recruiting exhibitors – will unite local furniture-makers, interior designers and architects with international providers of materials, tools and components who are looking to expand their reach across the Gulf.

According to a 2017 market report by analysts Ventures Middle East – citing the United Nations Commodity Trade Database- the annual export value of furniture and parts thereof out of the region is estimated to be worth AED 1.5billion (US$400million) each year. Of that, the UAE accounted for roughly AED 750million (US$200million), half the total figure.

It is that mammoth industry that FIM seeks to benefit, promoting the skill and value of the experts fuelling that booming market.

Firms already confirmed for the debut show include Hafele GmbH & Co, who have been based across the Middle East and wider afield since 1923. Renowned as one of the world’s leading providers of technical hardware solutions for doors and furniture, Hafele will be using FIM to launch their new Loox LED lighting system and furniture doors capable of pivoting, folding and sliding, brought to the market by Hawa Concepta.

Also exhibiting is Italian aluminium manipulators Plamac Spa, who alter the metal to fit the needs of furniture designers and architects. They will be one of nearly a dozen Italian companies coming to what promises to be the show’s most active country pavilion, where they will be joined by brands including L&S, Sedil Curvi, Seven Italia and Viterie.

Other international pavilions booked for the show include Germany, France, Turkey and China.

Event manager Al Ush added: “From wood, fabric and materials, to fittings, structural parts, 3D printing and upholstery tools, the show will bring manufacturing to life in the most organic way.

“We see a real need for an event where the thousands of creative minds behind our growing region’s vast catalogue of new build and refurbishment projects can source from one place alone every piece of any furnishing product they are trying to bring to life. And that’s what FIM will be.”

Co-located alongside The Hotel Show, the Leisure Show and INDEX, FIM will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, September 16-18, 2018. To find out more or to enquire about exhibiting, visit www.futureinteriorsproducts.com

