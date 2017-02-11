31,000 square metres of space will host over 450 exhibitors from around the world, at India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida, 1-4 March 2017

The fifth edition of the furniture manufacturing industry’s eagerly anticipated biennial event, DelhiWood 2017, will be held from 1-4 March at the India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida.

It will showcase modern automated solutions in furniture and wood-based production technologies, to help the industry to tap into the US$35-billion furniture market (projected by the year 2020) within the country.

Over 450 exhibitors from around will showcase every facet of furniture production technologies covering machinery, tools, fittings, accessories, raw materials and products in a whopping 31,000 square metres of space.

The 4-day trade exhibition will feature the latest in furniture production and woodworking from the following key segments on the show floor:

• Panel & solid wood production and processing

• Furniture production and processing

• Saw milling technology and processing

• Materials and supplies for furniture production

• Fittings, hardware, accessories for furniture and kitchen

• Packaging machines and materials for furniture

• Machines, materials and supplies for upholstery, mattress and

sofa manufacturing.

Organised by PDA Trade Fairs the B2B trade show is, as in the past, endorsed and supported by Eumabois, the 14-country association of European federation of woodworking machinery manufacturers.

More Space

The new halls at India Expo Centre and Mart have been built to sport a fresh, clean, luminous and harmonious new look. The main hall of 25,000 square metres is built to international standards, with high load-bearing capacity, ample parking space, etc.The new floor layout accommodates 25,000 square metres in one single hall and a second connected hall of 6,000 square metres will offer easy access to visitors and a conducive layout for exhibit display.

More Exhibitors

More than 450 exhibitors from over 30 countries have registered so far at DelhiWood 2017 to showcase emerging trends and technologies for furniture production. The fifth edition will see 60% international exhibits – a new record for the show.Ten international pavilions from Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Taiwan and the US will showcase their home-grown innovations and products at DelhiWood 2017.

More Visitors

DelhiWood attracts furniture and kitchen manufacturers, carpenters, saw millers, timber traders and importers, architects, engineering consultants, builders, architects, interior designers, and fittings and hardware traders.PDA Trade Fairs has embarked on a pan-Asia visitor acquisition activity to make the 2017 edition of DelhiWood the best to date. With a clear objective of ensuring record participation in the upcoming expo, no stone is being left unturned to give the event wide and sustained publicity.

Great Expectations

So, what can visitors to and exhibitors at DelhiWood 2017 expect of the show?

• See the latest in furniture production and marketing

• Check out over 450 exhibitors from India and abroad

• Identify reliable suppliers, short-list sourcing partners

• Meet new suppliers, form long-term partnerships

• Discover opportunities, investment potential in the industry

• Register for pre-qualified one-to-one meetings with

businesses.

An exclusive VIP buyer programme is going to run two months prior to the show. Top 500 buyers will be identified and invited personally by the PDA Trade Fairs team. Registered participants can choose the exhibitors/ profiles they want to schedule meetings with. They can request B2B meetings with as many participants as they wish.

Timber Congress

An international Timber Congress is also in the pipeline to bring cutting edge timber knowledge to the woodworking community. The congress is being conceptualised to present and discuss the latest technical and architectural developments and innovations in wood or timber construction.

Promotion Campaign

Mailer campaigns and industry meets in West Asia, South-East and South Asian countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Bhutan are being conducted.

Sustained advertising campaigns in 38 print and electronic media. Some of the other activities planned include direct e-mailing to 1,50,000 woodworking professionals in India and West, South and South- East Asian countries. Radio campaigns in 11 states and 39 cities, television advertisements in leading channels, poster activity in 29 cities across India.

Telemarketing activities to personally invite close to 70,000 woodworking professionals along with multiple SMS campaigns are also on the cards. Web advertising, online event listing and publicity on social media (LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter) are planned.

It is easy to reach the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida using the Delhi Metro and the day-long free shuttle buses from Botanical Garden metro station in Noida.

DelhiWood will be open between 10.30 am and 6.30 pm from 1-3 March, and from 10.30 am to 4 pm on 4 March 2017. This show is only open to trade professionals and visitor entry is free of charge. Children below the age of 18 years are not allowed to visit the trade show.