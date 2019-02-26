In its continuous efforts to stay ahead of market trends, Asia’s largest trade fair for furniture production, woodworking machinery and interiors is ready to cater to the tide of industry development come March 28 alongside CIFF, Guangzhou.

With a strong lineup of activities covering key areas such as Industry 4.0, intelligent production and the huge demand for cross-platform cooperation, CIFM / interzum guangzhou will be the focal point of more than 1,500 exhibitors from home and abroad as well as the global furniture manufacturing industry.

The German pavilion will feature a number of furniture production companies and the American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC) pavilion will bring together premium wood suppliers from the United States. Also jostling for presence is Canada Wood who will be exhibiting with several of their member companies. Not to be outdone, the Malaysian Timber Council and French Timber, together with pavilions from Turkey, US/Canada and South Korea will also bring with them the finest products from their respective countries to the four-day show.

Back by popular demand, the Custom Furniture Suppliers Zone will once again see the gathering of world-renowned suppliers of custom-made furniture and auxiliary materials at International Hall 14.1.

The diversified concurrent activities aim to bring all kinds of products and technologies of the high-end furniture manufacturing industry chain to the production market.

On top of that, exhibitors will be delighted to know that sourcing delegations from Thailand, Malaysia and Peru will be turning up with lists of orders to be filled at interzum guangzhou.