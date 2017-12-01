With Siempelkamp, you‘ll be drawing on the know-how of an international specialist for large-scale plants that carries out its own planning, manufacturing, commissioning and maintenance for all the machines that have an effect on your plant’s processes. We are also able to supply the entire range of processing technology: we operate our own R&D centre at our head quarters in Krefeld along with an additional facility that focuses mainly on size-reduction technology for which Pallmann, our new subsidiary, is responsible. “Everything from a single source” – our concept makes complex individual subcontracting unnecessary and ensures that you benefit from plants and process-control concepts that have been integrated into your overall needs and adapted to your requirements. It is a profile that has made Siempelkamp the global market leader in the field of complete wood-processing plants. One that has proved itself in more than 320 ContiRoll® concepts that have been sold worldwide.

Intelligent Production, Smart Factory, Industry 4.0 – catch words on everyone’s lips.The wood-processing industry, too, turns digital. Networking all over the place. Not only does Siempelkamp do its utmost to obtain excellent physical properties for wood-based board, the wood-based board created by intelligent production is a reality, too! At Siempelkamp’s the future is tangible. Advantages for our customers: the customer only defines the production order and the respective recipe. Everything else is taken care of by the plant. Quality-monitored production.Reliable.Automatic.Cost-efficient. Predictable.

Examing the mat twice – at the same time: precisely and accurately with EcoScan NEO

The EcoScan NEO unit, which is responsible for measuring the weight per unit area on particle mats, fibre mats and strand mats, makes fast absorption measuring possible as it uses two traversing measuring heads to scan the full width of the mat with sine waves. Depending on the press width, one or several sources of x-rays under the material scan the product while the self-adjusting measuring heads above the mat detect unabsorbed residual radiation. This means that while taking account of the forming belt even the slightest of fluctuations in the surface weight will be detected across the entire measured range with a consistently high resolution of ±0.5% of the mat weight.An independent and separate x-ray system on the EcoScan Neo unit scans the entire surface of the mat using an intelligent algorithm to detect foreign bodies that are up 1.6 millimeters small. The clear multidimensional visualisation means that even the smallest of foreign bodies and forming errors may be precisely localised on the mat and that mat sections that are defective as a result of the process may be isolated with the help of fluctuations in the weight per unit area. The fact that the integrated EcoScan measuring system may be interfaced with the intelligent Prod-IQ® control means that statistical analyses may be carried out and the results then presented in a variety of user interfaces.

Intelligent Production with IQ – Prod-IQ®

Prod-IQ®, a name says it all: intelligent and innovative process control system. All measured values are signalled to a centralised database and processed by Prod-IQ®. This concept is about check and double check, which is unique in the market. Even before being tested in a lab, the physical properties of a wood-based board can be predicted reliably online, using the assessment methods of statistical modelling Prod-IQ.quality and the newly developed physical modelling Prod-IQ.profile. Prod-IQ.quality assesses e.g. the IB and the MOR, Prod-IQ.profile the raw density profile. The measured data are used for a new definition and readjustment of the production process.Safety reserves and excess dimensions can thus be reduced, optimising the entire production process. The basic idea is: we have a recipe and the board leaves the press with precisely the parameters we set before. Quality guaranteed online. Cost-efficient.

Knowing today about the future machine performance with SicoCMS.

Siempelkamp’s Condition Monitoring System SicoCMS guarantees the most efficient production of wood-based products – a production that safely makes use of the lifespan of all wear components and no longer wastes valuable component life. Maintenance management, machine condition monitoring, and preventive maintenance are some goals of intelligent production.The answer to this is the newly developed Siempelkamp Condition Monitoring System for ContiRoll® presses, based on the new computer technology of the SPC Generation III. It includes: fast and highly accurate sensors, real-time capable computer technology, software modules for the evaluation of the machine condition, machine parameter limits for optimum low-wear operation, web-based user interface, interface for the automatic notification of modern information technologies, and the secure remote access to data. With this system customers receive all evaluations and strategies for the use of status data – up to the preventive maintenance.Thanks to its compatibility with any sensor technology, SicoCMS is excellently suitable as a retrofit to improve the production processes of existing plants. SicoCMS can be tailored to individual needs and is extendable to meet future tasks, for example, when the drive of the ContiRoll® is converted to the energy-efficient ContiRoll Ecodrive system. The SicoCMS information is the basis to provide Siempelkamp customers with an online access to operating and maintenance manuals, modules for the organisation and optimisation of on-condition maintenance and repair of all plant assemblies. This will reduce the maintenance costs, while at the same time increasing their plants’ uptime. Plant operators may order e.g. lubricants and spare parts from their suppliers by email when needed just in time. When using web-based information concepts it is possible to read the plant statuses on modern communication means like smartphone or tablet.

Intelligent production – implemented by Siempelkamp: The self-optimising plant

Not only is it possible to synchronise individual plant components, but also to collate information from its installed base throughout the world at the company’s headquarters. A self-optimising plant multiplies its value by a transparent communication among the machines and plants operated by the plant owners in all parts of the world. Recipes may be loaded for individual production orders or as requested by the customer and be started fully automatically. A plant operator is able to commence a well-targeted control operation from its headquarters at all of its sites throughout the world.The concept of a self-optimising plant is safe to rely on. For Siempelkamp customers this is no pie in the sky, but familiar daily routine.

