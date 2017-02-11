Company – 18 years of tradition

SAFFAIRE INDUSTRIAL SAWS ( I ) PVT LTD, is one of the Leading organization in India with the widest range of Circular saw blades up to Max diameter of 2500 mm for “Wood Sawing & Metal sawing Applications.”

Since 1998, the Company is Distributing Circular Saw Blades & Circular Knives for Industrial applications.

PYRAMID TCT Saw blades are Manufactured in Europe by a world renowned manufacturer PILANA Since 1934.

Our upbeat product is newly introduced Panel saw blades & Beam Saw Blades used in combination with split/conical scoring saw blade. They give excellent cutting performance. Apart from that we have saw blades for cutting Aluminum, Beam saw blades, Hogging Saws & Saw Blades for cutting hard wood.

We not only sell saw blades but we provide solution to your sawing needs We are flexible to design & manufacture TCT saw blades for new applications. We can manufacture saw blades according to your drawings up to Diameter 1200 MM.

Circular Saws Supplied by us Cuts almost everything. Lowest Cost Per Cut, Longest Tool Life, That’s the Guarantee of Our Product.

Tatatria

The Promise of Perfection, Innovation and Reliability

We provide elegant and effective kitchen solutions offering superior functionality, aesthetics, safety and satisfaction of the clients.

Belnet Italian made smart kitchen Organizer

BelNet is an innovative kitchen equipment system, adjusted to the flexibility of your needs to plan them in a practical and functional way, without giving up the esthetical value of design.It allows rapid variation in the organization of the elements accordingly to the changes in storage needs.Its made with innovative material, with various finishing with an unusual tactile feel available in harmonious colours.Compact and non-porous, extremely hygienic, easy to clean with its excellent resistance to water and steam.

Belnet range is been Exhibited at Noida on 1st March 2017 to 4th March 2017 in Delhi-wood Hall H11, stall H217, kindly visit to feel the product and personal interaction with it.

For more details Contact us on:

info@tataria.in | www.tataria.in

AJAY PLASTICS INDUSTRIES (INDIA) PVT. LTD.

AJAY PLASTICS INDUSTRIES (INDIA) PVT. LTD. is a Rajasthan, India based Trading Company.

We’re the team professionals who understand what customer needs is and trying to full fill those requirements in appropriate span of time with suitable price.

We believe in “Supply quality products in the best prices”.

We are importers of Hardware fittings, Chemicals, wood adhesives, furniture accessories, abrasives, wood coatings, tools, etc.

Products at a glance: We have a complete range of Brad Nails, stapler pins, Allen bolts, D – Nuts, drywall screws, chipboard screws, drawer channels, screw bits, TCT cutters.

For more information kindly visit our website: www.apiipl.com.

We would like to have business relationship with you and work for your venture.

Stanton Associados

Our company, Stanton Associados, has been in the export of wood products from South America as well as Central America to all over the world for 25 years. We started specializing about 15 years ago in flooring and lumber for flooring.

We normally act as brokers but we also control suppliers as regards quality. All material supplied through us is inspected before shipment and it is supplied with all legal documentation. Thus, we can guarantee quality and origin of wood. 20

We are in an excellent position to offer you lumber and logs of several species from both South and Central America. We can also supply Teak logs, squares, decking, and Teak lumber with heartwood only – all according to your specifications.

We can also supply lamellas for faces, sawn not sliced, in excellent quality of various Brazilian species, such as Tigerwood, Tauari and Jatoba.

Tara Paints and Chemicals

We are into paints manufacturing since 1977. The Manufacturing is based in Ahmadabad, and at present we have paint dealer and Industrial Customers network of more than 5000 customers. We have marketing setup in 21 states with more than 50 branches, agents and distributors.

The current monthly production of plant is more than 300 tons per month. And we have expandable capacity up to 2000 tons per month.

We make more than 200 different products excluding shades. Our main focus area of working in paint industry is;

– Wood Coating & Protective Coatings

– Automotive Refinish, OEM & Ancillaries Coatings

– Industrial & Infrastructure Coatings

– Packaging Coatings [Can, Drums & Barrels]

– Electrical Insulation & Transformer Coating

– Construction Chemicals & Waterproofing

– Glass & Metal Coatings

– Hi Performance Coatings & functional Coatings

Import solutions made easy by RB Overseas

RB Overseas serving wood based panel industries – HPL, PRELAM, Plywood, Particle board. RB Overseas was started by Mr. Bhavin Mehta with an aim to provide reliable and efficient imported machinery and equipment to Indian industries.

RB Overseas is offering ,

• Korean Make harden S.S.Press plates,

• Lutong – Short cycle press lines,

• Sanda – Sanding machine for HPL, PB and Calibrated plywood

• Taiwan Panel Saw,

• Kraft paper ,Base paper, Décor paper, Texture S.S. press

plates etc.

Mr. Bhavin Mehta strongly believes in transparency, value for all and reliability is the essence of his business. He looks forward to deliver his best to Indian wood based panel industries.

