Current issue:

Mark your calendar to visit & explore : Find previews of :

Cairo Woodshow round the corner – December 2017

Domotex Hannover for Carpets & Floors – January 2018

Woodworking Show in Saudi Arabia on the horizon – April 2018

Dubai WoodShow / DIFAC in the March 2018

Grand Opening of the new Dubai Campus of Biesse Middle East : Readers are invited to attend the event which will run for 3 days from November 7th to 9th.

Gabon Wood Species : Red Gold from Gabon : Already popular worldwide –Just note Furniture factories in countries China, Malaysia & Vietnam, regularly use these – OKUME for making veneer & plywood , other species for indoor and outdoor furniture and export this to USA & European markets. Also in demand now in India,the wide array of GABON wood species isbrought to notice of Gulf region readers in awell-illustrated article with pictorial depiction of each specie.

Manufacturing Process Audit for Furniture factories? You must be aware that most of the furniture factories do undertake the financial audit every year. Unfortunately there are very few factories that audit their “Manufacturing Process” .Find and study the innovative concept “Manufacturing Process Audit” in current issue to lead you ultimately to very sophisticated and smoothly running management of your furniture factory.

Woodworking Around the Globe: Great array of Information meticulously collected from Expos worldwide and presented as enlightening little bits of advanced technology.

PLUS notable News Updates of machinery / products depicted tocaptureyour attention – News, Views, Events info and Reports – all these make this issue a collection worth retaining.

Shanti Mansabdar

editor@modernwoodworkgulfedition.com