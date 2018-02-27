Dear Reader,

Modern Woodwork Gulf Edition – a proud Official International Media Partner – takes this opportunity to take our readers to a worldwide Preview tour – Just connect to the Preview articles of Shows that we represent and enjoy the reportage:

PREVIEW XYLEXPO 2018: Readers should study the interesting speech by Lorenzo Primultini, Acimall President “ introducing Xylexpo 2018” The Expo has completed 50 years in 2018 .”Xylexpo 2018is the only industry event in Italy, has a peculiar feature, i.e. it is organized by an industry association, Acimall, which is the trade unions of entrepreneurs in this industry. Fifty years of changes, commitment, vitality, which have resulted into the exhibition we are presenting today and you will not miss to visit coming May.” Catch up to review the further inspiring speeches at Preview Press Conference to delve deeper.

PREVIEW DUBAI WOODSHOW 2018 : The Dubai WoodShow is one of the biggest events of the industry in the Gulf region . This year visitors will find game changing products as : The First ‘Desert-Based Factory’ Producing 100% Environmental-Friendly Wood Panels plans to unveil game-changing products at Dubai WoodShow .

PREVIEW GABON WOODSHOW2018: Modern Woodwork Gulf has presented the very first PreView of the recently announced Expo .Gabon enjoys a strategic geographic position in Central Africa, acting as a gateway to a regional market of more than 250 million consumers. So A good opportunity to conclude business in the field with serious buyers.GABON WOODSHOW, The West African Woodshow should come out as an exciting opportunity for Exhibitors and visitors alike .

COVER ARTICLE: GSEZ: Interested readers should not miss the cover article about – GABON SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE, NKOK … An integrated wood working industrial ecosystem with world class infrastructure with the mind boggling varieties of Timber Species … for furniture manufacturing. GSEZ are also the Organizers of GABON WOODSHOW first edition, alongwith Strategic and the Main Supporters of GABON WOODSHOW are REPUBLIC OF GABON – The Government of GABON . This makes the Expo even more significant for woodworking professionals worldwide .

EXPERT ADVICE : Attention Factory owners and leading designers in Gulf : ever wondered about why you cannot match the European quality of furniture, even if you have bought the best European machinery? Go out and read the Expert Advice – article in regular series and you will get convincing answers .

PREVIEW DOMOTEX ASIA 2018 : Dometex Asia Chinafloor 2018 is just round the corner – March 20-22, all set with 5 international level events to promote business in all flooring sectors.

Modern Woodwork is forever committed to compile and present global wood technology in our regular “Woodworking around the globe” column . All these REGULAR COLUMNS AND SPECIAL CONTRIBUTIONS from Companies worldwide has rendered this issue as an interesting collection. True to our name,we will keep on imparting valuable bits of news, views and details about worldwide events, modern technologies and latest advances in each subsequent issue of Modern Woodwork GULF EDITION.

Awaiting your feedback –

Shanti Mansabdar – Editor [Modern Woodwork India & Gulf]

editor@modernwoodworkgulfedition.com

www.modernwoodworkindia.com/gulfedition