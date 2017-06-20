Dear Reader,

The Report: Dubai Woodshow2017 along with DIFAC, held in March first week, was a grand opportunity which served as a platform that brought together buyers and sellers of machines and materials in Gulf region. Modern Woodwork is associated since 2007 with Dubai Woodshow. We have grown alongside and shall remain the GCC Media partner for next DWS & DIFAC editions. Readers will find the regular updates about 2018 edition so watch this space in forthcoming issues.

OKOUMÉ …the Red Gold from Gabon: It seems quite interesting that one can find a good replacement to expensive timber species in dense forests of Republic of Gabon. Readers should explore several aspects about Okoumé – the timber which also meets international criteria of certified Timber.

LIGNA 2017 Reviews: In current issue the Companies who were major participants in LIGNA 2017 are telling you about their Industry 4.0 solutions exhibited there. In woodworking terminology Industry 4.0 means that “the whole process starting from furniture design selection to delivery to customer is automated”. They tell you that One of the exhibitor presented the first-ever “three-click” process for producing a complete item of furniture. Find this and more in the LIGNA 2017 reviews.

Expert Advice for Everyday problems: While woodworking technology is galloping towards Industry 4.0, a great number of woodworking professionals in this part of world are still stumbling every day over quality and quantity problems that act like a hurdles race. Aspiring and progressive manufacturers should find the Expert Advice article as valuable practical guide and perhaps the first step to catch up with the advanced furniture making technology which everybody will have to ultimately master and adopt to survive.

Interzum 2017: Interzum Exhibition at Cologne has continued all time to be a grand spectacle of new materials, technologies and design approaches. Readers will find the colorful report in current issue which will compel them to explore more about this great biennial Expo displaying materials and design.

Domotex Asia Chinafloor2017: An exclusive article containing many firsts in technology and design, compiled by us during our visit to this biggest flooring Show in East.

Shanti Mansabdar

editor@modernwoodworkgulfedition.com