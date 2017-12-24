Dear Reader,

November – December brings with itself an opportunity to reflect on the year that is passed by.

While we take stock of 2017, New Year bells are ringing with several pleasant news bits that are making us believe that 2018 will be ushered with a good package of Hope and Cheer! In this background we present this year-end issue with interactive Ads, great articles, superb pre-views and reviews of events:

COVER STORY – REPUBLIC of GABON, a politically stable country in Central Africa, offers ideal environment in GSEZ if you plan to establish a furniture factory. Also note the wide variety of certified wood species available to make international grade indoor / outdoor furniture. Aspiring furniture manufacturers & Timber importersfrom this side of world should not miss this cover story.

EXPERT ADVICE: “why in spite of buying the same branded machines and in spite of using the best raw material & hardware our product finish does not match with quality of Italian or German furniture products.” If this is paradox that perplexes you, just find the MANTRA 3 Ps , as a diagnostic solution in the EXPERT ADVICE feature.

XYLEXPO 2018 PREVIEW: Organizers of Xylexpo2018 are reporting about apositive period for the international woodworking machinery industry: we have presented an extensive preview of this renowned global Fair that completes 50 years in coming May.

DUBAI WOODSHOW & DIFAC 2018: US$2.4 trillion worth of construction in the GCC/– 55,000 new homes to push the US$17.7 billion GCC interior fit-out sector /–Dubai will add 40,000 hotel rooms as part of the build-up to the Expo 2020 -All these optimistic News headlines lead us to take notice of event previews of DUBAI WOODSHOW & DIFAC.

PREVIEW OF SAUDI WOODWORKING SHOW 2018: Saudi Woodworking show is part of Mega Industrial show “Saudi Industrial Show” and co-located with 3 specialized events: FABEX Saudi Arabia Exhibition – Saudi Cutting & Welding Expo – Saudi Fasteners & Tools Expo.

Preview DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR 2018: The 20th edition is coming back stronger than ever in March 2018.Watch this space in next issue for more updates of all these Shows taking place in first half of 2018.All this PLUS stories of expansions / mergers and much moreshould make this copy an enlightened & interesting collection.

