UNIFIT, UNIFIT PLUS and UNIFIT X are UNILIN’S technologies for the fold down installation of flooring panels. In addition to their versatility, the UNIFIT connections are extremely simple and efficient to produce and to install. The technologies work in all kind of materials. UNIFIT plus has the additional advantage of having pretension in the profile pushing the panels towards each other once assembled. This makes it possible to create waterproof fold-down connections. UNIFIT X gives installers access to an endless variety of installation patterns thanks to the long-short side compatibility of the clic connections.