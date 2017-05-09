UNIFIT®|UNIFIT PLUS®|UNIFIT X® fold-down technologies
UNIFIT, UNIFIT PLUS and UNIFIT X are UNILIN’S technologies for the fold down installation of flooring panels. In addition to their versatility, the UNIFIT connections are extremely simple and efficient to produce and to install. The technologies work in all kind of materials. UNIFIT plus has the additional advantage of having pretension in the profile pushing the panels towards each other once assembled. This makes it possible to create waterproof fold-down connections. UNIFIT X gives installers access to an endless variety of installation patterns thanks to the long-short side compatibility of the clic connections.
- State-of-the-art fold-down technology for locking the short sides of the panels
- Fast and simple installation in all possible ways (fold-down, angling and snapping)
- Best technical performance among all fold-down locking systems
- Vertical locking along the entire width of the profile
- Flexibility in the width of panels : one insert for all producer dimension
- Easy integration in existing production lines without any restriction on production speed
Leave A Comment